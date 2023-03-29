US Senator Chris Coons in Nairobi for talks with politicians

United States Senator for Delaware Chris Coons is in Nairobi and is set to hold meetings with national and political leadership.

Ruto meets US senator who nudged Uhuru-Raila handshake

This is the second time Mr Coons is Kenya in under a year. In August 2022, he led a congressional delegation where they met with national leaders, including former President Uhuru Kenyatta, as well as President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Additionally, they met with other officials from the United Democratic Alliance and the Orange Democratic Movement Party.

This morning, I hosted a delegation from the USA 🇺🇸 , led by Senator for Delaware, Christopher Andrew Coons for consultations towards strengthening ties between the two nations, especially in trade, security, democracy, among other key issues of mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/oVkda6PnRJ — Rigathi Gachagua (@rigathi) March 29, 2023

Mr Coons, a close ally of US President Joe Biden, met Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his office on Wednesday morning.