US delegation meets Uhuru, Ruto, Raila after high stakes election

A United States delegation on Thursday met Kenya's top political players after last week's General Election where William Ruto was declared President-elect.

The US delegation led by Congressman Chris Coons separately met Ruto, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga and later President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman was among those accompanying the American delegation.

The President-elect said that during the meeting, they agreed to deepen relations and further partnership for the mutual benefit of the citizens of the two countries.

Senator @ChrisCoons-led delegation met with @WilliamsRuto and discussed the US-Kenya strategic partnership, promotion of peace and security in the region, and ways to strengthen economies.

“The talks touched on the just concluded elections in the country and areas of cooperation between Kenya and the United States. We commit to deepen relations and further partnership for the mutual benefit of the citizens of the two countries,” Ruto said.

Raila said in their meeting, they held candid discussions on developments around the General Election and bilateral relations with the Congressional delegation of the US Senate and House of Representatives.

The US delegation led by Senator Chris Coons when they met Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga and his team in Nairobi on August 18, 2022. Photo credit: US Embassy Nairobi

"We reiterated our commitment to pursuing legal means to resolve issues around the election results," he said.

Peaceful transition

President Kenyatta assured the delegation that Kenya will remain steadfast in entrenching the principles of good governance to ensure the country upholds its position as a shining example of democracy in the continent by maintaining peace during this transition period.

“My greatest desire is that peace will prevail and we may set an example in the continent and the world,” Kenyatta said.

The US delegation led by Senator Chris Coons when they met President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi on August 18, 2022. Photo credit: US Embassy Nairobi

Senator Coons commended the President for the peace that the country has continued to experience after the election.

President Kenyatta was joined by Cabinet Secretaries Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs) and Betty Maina (Trade) among other senior government officials.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday met and held discussions with visiting US Senator Chris Coons who paid him a courtesy call at State House Nairobi.



President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday met and held discussions with visiting US Senator Chris Coons who paid him a courtesy call at State House Nairobi.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission figures announced by chairman Wafula Chebukati, Ruto garnered 7.1 million votes, representing 50.5 per cent of the total votes cast, while Mr Odinga came second with 6.9 million votes, translating to 48.8 per cent.

Mr Odinga rejected the outcome of the election, terming it null and void.