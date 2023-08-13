Refrain from protest threats ahead of Bomas talks, Kindiki tells Raila

The government has warned the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition against threatening to resume protests if the planned talks at Bomas of Kenya do not go their way.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki called on Azimio to allow the talks to continue peacefully and accept their outcome.

Speaking at Abundant New Life Church in Nyeri on August 13, 2023, Prof Kindiki said that the police will not hesitate to deal firmly with leaders who entrench politics of violence.

“I have heard the politicians have embarked on talks. There is no problem in talking and agreeing. But we have one condition: in the event that the two sides do not agree, nobody should even imagine that they can terrorise Kenyans again simply because what they were planning to achieve has not been realised. That is the stand of the government of President William Ruto,” Prof Kindiki said.

“If the talks do not bear fruits, nobody should issue threats of causing violence and instilling fear and terror on other Kenyans because they want to achieve political objectives. We must remove violence from the equation of politics of our country,” he added.

In the talks, the Kenya Kwanza delegation is led by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and includes Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Bungoma Woman Rep Catherine Wambilianga and East African Legislative Assembly MP Hassan Omar.

The Azimio team includes Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi.

“The government will not allow citizens to stone police officers who are on duty, burn police vehicles and attack government facilities. I want to assure the people of Kenya that never again will anybody threaten the peace, stability and tranquillity of our country using any reason whatsoever,” he said.

The CS said that President Ruto has directed all security agents in the country to keep off from politics and focus on protecting the lives and properties of Kenyans.

“We have been instructed by the President not to use our weapons and force in hurting innocent citizens. We will deal with those who perpetrate violence,” he said.

Speaking at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Park in Bondo, Siaya, on Friday, Mr Odinga announced that Azimio will ask its supporters to remain in their homes as a silent protest against Dr Ruto’s regime.

“Next time we will not tell people to come out to the streets. We will tell them to stay in their homes and see what they (the government) are going to do. We will tell them to stay at home and stop anyone who tries to come out,” he said. “These acts (of violence) will not cow us. We don’t even have to bring people on the streets. We can tell them to stay at home and that is another way of expressing displeasure and dissatisfaction.”

At the same time, Prof Kindiki said the government will embark on a review of licenses of all second-generation alcohol brewers.