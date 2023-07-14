Kindiki vows to stop criminals taking advantage of Azimio demos

Cabinet Secretary for Internal Security Kithure Kindiki has warned against criminals taking advantage of anti-government protests to loot people's property and destroy critical infrastructure.

The CS said that while the law gives every Kenyan the right to demonstrate, what was witnessed during the recent demonstrations called by the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition was unfortunate.

He warned that the government would deal firmly and decisively with the perpetrators and that his ministry would use all possible means to stop their actions.

Prof Kindiki's stern warning came just hours after the Azimio leadership announced the resumption of demonstrations across the country for three consecutive days next week.

In a statement, the Azimio leadership said the protests would take place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Speaking in Trans Mara, Narok County, on Friday as he toured the volatile Nkararo-Enooretet border where two Maasai clans have been fighting, Prof Kindiki hit out at the Azimio leadership, noting that the government had had enough of their antics.

"They have been hiding behind the constitution, saying it allows them to do what they want. Their rights end where my rights begin. You have the right to box in the air. But your right to box freely in the air ends where my nose begins. But because there is a lot of ignorance in this country and a lot of thoughtful evil that somebody is above the law, this Wednesday when some people have said they are going to come out and destroy property, let them try. We have prepared well for them and there is no freedom to riot while looting and destroying," said Prof Kindiki.

The CS added: "If you want to hold a meeting, go to an open field....say if you are in opposition....I do not agree with the policies of this government, but when dusk falls, take the road and go home."

The CS used his visit to reassure Kenyans that President William Ruto's administration is committed to keeping the country safe.

Following the perennial Trans Mara clashes between Siria and Uasin Gishu clans that have led to the loss of many lives and the destruction of property of unknown value, Prof Kindiki said the government had decided to set up a General Service Unit (GSU) camp at Nkararo border to avert future attacks.

Also Read: Kindiki likens Azimio protests to terrorism

He instructed all security officers to ensure peace and security in Kilgoris Constituency while disposing of all illegal weapons in the hands of residents.

So far 47 perpetrators have been arrested in the latest attacks which began on Thursday last week.

Prof Kindiki also called on the security agencies to arrest any politician found culpable of inciting violence in the region and bring them to justice.

He called on the Maasai community to continue to live in harmony and urged them to resolve any historical land disputes within the ambit of the law.

Professor Kindiki warned that any government official found to be pandering to any clan to jeopardise efforts to restore calm in the Trans Mara risked being fired.

"Any government official, be it the administrator or the land commissioner, should refrain from bringing politics into this matter. Even if you speak the same language with the warring parties here, if you are found to be compromising the situation, you should look for something else to do," said Prof Kindiki.