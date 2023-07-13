Azimio to hold fresh protests on Wednesday, July 19
Azimio la Umoja One Kenya will hold fresh anti-government protests on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa has announced.
Mr Wamalwa also claimed that ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya and Mavoko MP Patrick Makau had been arrested by police on Thursday evening and demanded their release.
Addressing journalists at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, ODM leader Raila Odinga lauded Kenyans for coming out in large numbers to protest against the government on Wednesday.
He said Kenyans came out as per the constitution to express themselves.
"Police came out as criminals and attacked Kenyans, causing bodily harm and killing others,"he said.