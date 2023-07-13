CS Kindiki likens Azimio protests to terrorism

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has likened the anti-government protests that swept through the country on Wednesday to terrorism.

Speaking in Kajiado North on Thursday, the CS said the constitutional right right to protest should not be used to create fear and tension in the country.

"What happened on Wednesday was an act of terrorism unleashed on the people of Kenya by criminals without provocation from police officers," Prof Kindiki said.

The CS said the Azimio protests were not peaceful as claimed by a section of politicians, citing a number of deaths and destruction of property.

"What is the relationship between lowering the cost of living and damaging the highway that was built with Kenyans' taxes? There's no connection. There's no connection between politics and stunning innocent Kenyans and motorists. We must stop this habit.

While issuing a warning to protest organisers, the CS said police had so far arrested 312 people who were part of the protesters, including a politician.

The CS asked police officers to remain firm in carrying out their duties, adding that no one will be allowed to disrespect officers.