Maandamano aftermath: Quickmart, Eastmatt owners count their losses

Quickmart and Eastmatt supermarkets bore the brunt of the Wednesday anti-government protests as demonstrators stoned their stores in Kitengela, Kajiado County and Kangemi in Nairobi.

The aftermath of the riots in Kitengela town, was a trail of destruction of property and looting.

By Thursday morning, traders were counting losses while trying to come to terms with the harsh reality as normalcy slowly returned.

Eastmatt Supermarket was one of the casualties of the protests, which left six people-among them three police officers, injured in Kitengela.

Eastmatt is one of the largest retailers in Kitengela town and it was a target for looters disguised as protesters. The rioters gained access to the supermarket by breaking into the store.

By Thursday morning, dejected employees camped outside the entrance. The supermarket remained closed as auditors assessed the extent of damage.

"The owner of the supermarket is here, the auditors came on Wednesday to assess the damage, we are waiting for the official word," said one of the workers.

Gas cylinders

About one hundred metres away, Powerstar supermarket was open on Thursday despite protesters looting dozens of gas cylinders during the protests.

Eastmatt supermarket staff stranded outside the retail shop on Thursday morning. The supermarket was vandalised by anti-government protesters on Wednesday. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

The management had managed to close just before the rioters reached the premises.

Government services in some offices were also paralysed as protesters torched the office of the Kitengela Deputy County Commissioner, the Chief's office and the Identity Card issuing office.

The rioters also attempted to gain entry into Kitengela Police Station but were repulsed by heavily armed officers.

At the Chief's office, dozens of uncollected cards and new applications were destroyed.

The national flag was also burnt while hanging from the mast. Office furniture and movable property, including laptops, were also looted.

On Thursday morning, the Assistant Chief Mr James Kahiga, and the staff of the ID Registry stood helplessly outside their torched offices, unable to attend to the locals who were seeking their services.

"We are not allowed to give out any information to the media, it is a sensitive matter involving the registration of people," said one employee in confidence, saying they usually receive at least 500 ID applications daily.

Condemned by locals

The destruction and looting have been condemned by locals, who are urging protesters to remain peaceful.

Mr Dun Paramoi- a local, said the protests had left the entire area without administrative services.

"This was looting and destruction of property, and residents will be forced to seek administrative services elsewhere," he said.

Two of the three civilians injured in the riots are in hospital but in stable condition.

And traders at the Waiyaki Way shopping centre are dealing with the aftermath of Wednesday's anti-government protests after rowdy demonstrators descended on the premises, leaving a trail of destruction.

On Thursday morning, staff at the Waiyaki Way Quickmart Supermarket were coming to terms with the chaos aftermath.

According to witness accounts, the ordeal began in the late afternoon after a dozen protesters began hurling stones at the supermarket.

Unable to gain access to the premises, they left briefly to 'replenish' their arsenal of stones, promising to return with reinforcements. An hour later, the group returned, now larger, and managed to break the steel chains holding the gates.

Vandalising shops

The group of over 100 people began vandalising shops around the centre, but were unable to break through the supermarket's reinforced metal shields, which were held down by staff and security guards.

Smaller businesses weren't so lucky, including a dry cleaner that lost all its customers' clothes after the attackers broke in and cleared the shelves, grabbing anything that could be easily moved.

A dry cleaner lost all its customers' clothes to looters. Photo credit: Nick Mwirigi | Nation Media Group

The Nation spoke to a customer who came to pick up his clothes but was shocked to learn that he had lost all seven of his suits in the attack.

"I was supposed to pick the suits on Wednesday but due to the protests, I decided to postpone it to today (Thursday), now I have to start from scratch since everything is gone," lamented the customer.

The shop owner confirmed that all the items were insured, but could not say whether they would all be replaced.