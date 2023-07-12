Anti-govt protests rock DP Gachagua's Mt Kenya base

Protests rocked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's Mt Kenya backyard as Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators joined residents who are unhappy with the high cost of travel to protest a directive to have drivers re-tested.

In Nanyuki, Laikipia County, PSV crews downed tools in protest at a government directive to have drivers re-tested.

Former Governor Ndiritu Muriithi led protests in Nyahururu town.

In Meru, former Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, Azimio luminary Martha Karua and embattled Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni clashed with police who dispersed a crowd they were trying to address at Muthara market.

Earlier, anti-riot police blocked the entrance to Gatimene Gardens, where the leaders were holed up before they headed to the protests with security in hot pursuit.

In Murang'a town, Azimio leaders collected signatures from locals as a vote of no-confidence in President William Ruto's government.

Matatu operators in Nyeri town demonstrate at the main stage on July 12, 2023. They halted operations as they strike over the new regulations set out by the Ministry of Transport.

PSV operators in Nyeri and Nanyuki towns complained about the rules introduced by the Transport ministry, and forced colleagues who did not take part in the demonstrations to stop working.

It was the first time since the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government came to power that residents of Mount Kenya had come out in large numbers to demonstrate against it, with last week's protests called by the Opposition only taking place in Kirinyaga and Laikipia counties.

On Wednesday, protesters in Nyeri attempted to block the busy Nyeri-Karatina highway by burning tyres, but were dispersed by anti-riot police. Services at the three main bus terminals were paralysed and passengers were stranded for most of the day.

"I have been a driver for 10 years now, but they want to make me take a refresher course supervised by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA). Those who should undergo these courses are rogue drivers who have been caught violating traffic rules," said Mr Evans Mwangi.

"Cabinet Secretary (Kipchumba) Murkomen must resign because he doesn't understand the situation on the ground. His driver should also step down and take this course. We need a lasting solution and we have totally refused to abide by these rules," he added.

However, other businesses in Nyeri and Nanyuki towns were running smoothly.

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua and former Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya board motor bikes at Gatimene Hotel after police blocked their vehicles.

Ms Elizabeth Wangechi, as green grocer, walked from Ruring'u settlement to Nyeri town due to lack of transport.

"Today is market day and I am supposed to buy food at Kamukunji market in Nyeri town. I don't have enough money to get a boda boda because of the high cost of living. I pray that this strike will end," Ms Wangechi told the Nation.

In Kirinyaga County, anti-government protests raised tensions in the region seen as a UDA stronghold as dozens of demonstrators blocked the Embu-Kutus road at Gathoge, demanding President William Ruto's resignation.

The protesters poured into the streets in the morning hours and marched towards Piai market. They complained of the high cost of living and poor governance.

But when they reached Gathoge market, they set up a human roadblock and vowed to continue demonstrating until their demands were met.

"We are suffering because the cost of maize flour and other food items is very high," one of the protesters shouted.

The protesters, who said they had faith in the leader of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition, Mr Raila Odinga, and his deputy, Martha Karua, said President Ruto had failed to revive the economy and reduce the cost of living and should hang up his boots and go home.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition supporters protesting against the government at Gathoge in Kirinyaga County.

Photo credit: George Munene I Nation Media Group

They accused the President of lying to Kenyans while campaigning for the top job.

"Dr Ruto promised to make life better for Kenyans, we have now realised that it was a lie. Everyone is facing so many problems and we have said enough is enough," shouted another protester.

In Tharaka-Nithi County, public transport continued as usual.

Speaking to the media, Meru Nissan Sacco chairperson Wanja Karuku said the strike was not necessary because they had not exhausted dialogue.

She said the government was to blame for the increase in road deaths in the country.

She said the NTSA has been registering saccos for rogue PSV operators without carrying out due diligence, and that owners of PSV vehicles who are expelled from saccos due to indiscipline are regrouping and registering new saccos, and engaging in illegal activities on the roads with impunity.

"On the Meru-Nairobi highway, we have some registered PSV saccos with as few as five vehicles," said Ms Karuku.

She added that drug and substance abuse is also to blame for road accidents, noting that many drivers smoke bhang.

Some few Public Service Vehicles parked at the Nanyuki Main Bus termini on July 12, 2023.

She said some saccos do not take their drivers for refresher courses, while others employ drivers who have never been to driving school.

Ms Karuku also blamed increasing depression among drivers for road accidents.

She noted that many drivers had fallen into depression because of domestic problems and the bad economy.

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie and his Tetu counterpart Geoffrey Wandeto condemned the Azimio protests, describing them as "a plot to paralyse the operations of the Kenya Kwanza government".

"We have told these Azimio people to address their issues in Parliament instead of taking to the streets to disrupt the peace. Whenever we discuss critical issues in Parliament, they always hide in the toilets. They are the same people who resurface in the villages to mislead Kenyans," Mr Kiarie said in Nyeri town.

Mr Wandeto urged the opposition to allow President Ruto to run the country and stop creating chaos.

Matatu operators in Nyeri town play football at the main stage on July 12, 2023. They halted operations as they strike over the new regulations set out by the Ministry of Transport.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi I Nation Media Group

"Whenever these protests take place, we as a country lose billions of shillings. These people should be preparing for the next general election," said Mr Wandeto.