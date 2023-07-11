Azimio launches digital signature collection platform in bid to oust Ruto
Azimio coalition on Tuesday unveiled a digital signature platform aimed at netting 15 million signatures to force President William Ruto out of office.
The coalition's leader Raila Odinga said that Tumechoka Citizens' Initiative platform will be used alongside the manual one.
Speaking at SKM Command Centre, Mr Odinga urged Kenyans to choose between digital and manual platform to append their signatures.
" The signature collection process, protests and civil disobedience will go on across the country as planned," he said.
More follows...