Azimio launches digital signature collection platform in bid to oust Ruto

Azimio leaders led by Raila Odinga address journalists at SKM Command Centre on July 4, 2023.

Azimio leaders led by Raila Odinga address journalists at SKM Command Centre on July 4, 2023.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Reporter

Azimio coalition on Tuesday unveiled a digital signature platform aimed at netting 15 million signatures to force President William Ruto out of office.

The coalition's leader Raila Odinga said that Tumechoka Citizens' Initiative platform will be used alongside the manual one.

Speaking at SKM Command Centre, Mr Odinga urged Kenyans to choose between digital and manual platform to append their signatures. 

Related

Also read: Raila 10 million signature drive an exercise in futility, says Musalia Mudavadi

" The signature collection process, protests and civil disobedience will go on across the country as  planned," he said.

More follows...

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.