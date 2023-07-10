Raila 10 million signature drive an exercise in futility, says Musalia Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has warned Kenyans against falling prey to “merchants of propaganda” whose main agenda is to create chaos and divide the country.

Speaking in Ikolomani, Kakamega County, on Sunday during the burial of his nephew Ian Diru, Mr Mudavadi urged Kenyans not to waste time on futile politics.

He urged residents to ignore Azimio coalition’s propaganda.

“If someone tells you that they are collecting 10 million signatures to present to a parallel Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to remove the Kenya Kwanza administration, ask yourself if it is consistent with the law. There is a constitutional procedure to impeach the President and collecting signatures is not part of it. This is just playing with people’s minds.”

Mr Mudavadi said former President Uhuru Kenyatta accepted Dr William Ruto won last year’s polls and has been travelling around the continent preaching the peace he wants to see at home.

“I have been with the former President in various functions in Nigeria and Rwanda and his message has remained a call for peace. This cannot be the case when members of the coalition he leads are threatening the peace in his backyard,” said Mr Mudavadi.

He told opposition leader Raila Odinga to brace for another humiliating defeat if he runs for the presidency in 2027.

While rallying people in his Western region backyard to support the Kenya Kwanza administration, Mr Mudavadi said President Ruto has become politically stronger after winning the August 2022 elections.

“Let’s not lie to each other. If Kenya Kwanza beat Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition when they had a sitting President, Uhuru Kenyatta, plus the deep state and the system, do you think they will now beat Ruto in 2027 when he commands the deep state and the system?” posed Mr Mudavadi.

“Good people, don’t be fooled into thinking that Ruto will be dethroned from power anytime soon. We have finished the elections in 2022 and we have to wait for another five years to go to the polls to elect another President. But even then, Ruto is not a person to be defeated,” he said.

The Prime CS urged the Azimio brigade to stop misleading Kenyans that the Ruto government is illegitimate. “When Uhuru, who is the chairman of Azimio, handed over the instruments of power, it was a clear indication that the winner of the August 9, 2022 presidential race was Dr Ruto. What Raila and his people are doing — running around the streets of the city and other towns — is mere drama,” he added.