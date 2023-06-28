Raila launches civil disobedience campaign to deny Ruto govt taxes

Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday launched a campaign of defiance and civil disobedience to deny President William Ruto's administration taxes.

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya boss announced that on Saba Saba (July 7), the coalition shall convene another rally at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi to unveil a programme for nationwide civil disobedience to force the Kenya Kwanza regime to respect the people and repeal the Finance Act 2023.

Addressing a rally at the Kamukunji grounds, Mr Odinga accused the President of betraying Kenyans by signing the Finance Bill into law.

“We are asserting our sovereignty. Civil disobedience begins with personal actions. We begin today, and we will continue progressively, discreetly and publicly, culminating in the official start of massive countrywide demonstrations,” said Mr Odinga.

Azimio la Umoja Coalition supporters cheer their leaders during a political rally at Kamukunji Grounds on June 27, 2023. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

He went on: “We embark on a campaign of defiance and civil disobedience that will take different forms at different times, including refusal to pay taxes, and whose aim is to force Mr William Ruto to respect the people and repeal the Finance Act 2023.”

Punitive taxes

Tuesday’s meeting also resolved to end the bipartisan talks between the opposition and the government. Reading the resolutions, DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa said there will be no more talks following “the imposition of punitive taxes on Kenyans”.

Mr Wamalwa was speaking hours after President Ruto’s seven-member team of negotiators asked Azimio to go back to the negotiating table, with the issue of recruitment of electoral commissioners right at the top.

Kenya Kwanza said the talks will resume on July 4, failure to which the selection panel recruiting Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners would resume work.

Ms Karua accused President Ruto’s administration of declaring war on Kenyans.

“The Republic of Kenya has ceased to exist as we know it and in its place a colonial, exploitative regime which we must oppose,” Ms Karua said.

The coalition resolved to embark on a mass signature collection to signal the withdrawal of “our sovereignty from officials of this regime, including Mr William Ruto and all elected leaders who supported the Finance Act 2023”.

“We recognise and appreciate the efforts that members of the civil society are making to free Kenya from the despotic Kenya Kwanza administration and will pursue collaboration for the sake of the nation,” said Mr Wamalwa.

From left: DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa, Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua, former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Jubilee Party secretary general Jeremiah Kioni among other coalition leaders during a political rally at Kamukunji Grounds on June 27, 2023. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

The coalition also condemned what it termed as President Ruto and his regime’s lack of respect for the media.

Heavy price

“In a democracy, few individuals cannot use government as their tool against the people. The idea that only the wishes of Ruto and Gachagua matter in this country today must attract a very heavy price.

“Ruto is testing the limits of his illegitimate power. Ruto is testing whether we still have the will, energy and resolve to fight the remnants of a dictatorship. After stealing our election last year, Ruto now thinks he can steal anything and get away with it. We have to stop Ruto, and we have to do it now,” Mr Odinga charged.

He called for tax boycotts to deny the government the fuel tax “by limiting consumption of petrol and diesel”.

“One way to do this is to carpool. Let us arrange to make regular journeys in a single vehicle whenever possible. Give each other a ride. Cut down on non-essential travel. Walk instead of driving whenever possible,” he said.

Mr Odinga appealed to employers to allow their workers time to walk to and from work and called on

matatu owners to “maintain the current fare but double your carrying capacity as part of the civil disobedience”. “Our police officers should support our call by allowing matatus to carry above capacity at current cost so that Kenyans can commute,” he said.

Azimio la Umoja Coalition supporter dancing during a political rally at Kamukunji Grounds on June 27, 2023. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

For business owners, Mr Odinga urged them to disable or avoid Electronic Tax Registers, make nil returns on VAT and instead give discounts to customers. “This way, we shall recover the VAT Ruto is taking illegally through fuel.”

Mr Odinga also called on employers to ignore the punitive deductions from employees’ salaries that he said will only line the pockets of “Ruto’s strategically placed cronies”.

Saying the government was driving Kenyans off the roads with high fuel prices, he asked Kenyans to deny government vehicles and motorcades the right of way.