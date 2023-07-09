Pkosing to lead signature collection in President Ruto's backyard

Pokot South MP David Pkosing will lead the collection of signatures in President William Ruto’s North Rift backyard in support of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition's bid to kick the President out of power through an impeachment, he has declared.

Mr Pkosing who was elected on a Kenya Union Party (KUP) ticket and sits in Azimio's bipartisan committee panel has revealed that he is carrying out grassroots mobilisation and building networks in preparations for the signature drive and mega demos to support the nationwide Opposition initiative.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition launched a nationwide drive intended to collect 10 million signatures from Kenyans by next month in an attempt to kick President Ruto out of office.

An ally of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former ally of President Ruto, Mr Pkosing is among rebel leaders in the President's Rift Valley backyard.

The Pokot South MP said Kenyans are angry and dissatisfied with the failed implementation of promises made by the Kenya Kwanza government on the pre-election campaigns platform.

“It is not going to be business as usual and we will send a message,” he said in Kapenguria Town, West Pokot county.

In the last elections, the Kenya Kwanza team led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua ganged up against the politician in his re-election bid as Pokot South MP.

KUP party led by former West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo joined Azimio a few months before the last General Elections.

However, Prof Lonyangapuo, Kacheliba MP Titus Lotee, West Pokot County Woman Representative Rael Kasiwai, and former Tiaty MP Asman Kamama have since shifted political allegiance to Kenya Kwanza and are now pro-government.

In Parliament two weeks, the MP voted NO on the controversial Finance Bill before it was enacted into law, and holds the position that the Kenya Kwanza government has failed Kenyans.

“The government must listen to the people because things are going on well. This is the direction of the Azimio team. We are very angry and disappointed with the false promises the government is giving to us on security in the North Rift and nothing is going on,” he said.

Mr Pkosing says he is opposing the government for failing to beef up security in the Kerio Valley region.

“The government armed our neighbors’ the Marakwets and Turkanas in the name of National Police Reservists (NPRs) and left people to be killed. People are being killed daily,” he said.

He reiterated that the government has been giving all promises and failed to tame insecurity in the region.

“The Interior CS was here and promised to bring NPRs but nothing has happened. People are killed along the Pokot and Turkana border and no livestock is taken, indicating a sinister new pattern of insecurity. We don’t want public relations with insecurity. We are disillusioned and that is why we are protesting,” he said.

Early this year, the legislator was arrested for allegedly being connected to banditry in the region.

But he maintains that the Kenya Kwanza government does not respond to the plight of Kenyans.

“We shall show our satisfaction. If your MP was bought to support the Finance Bill, your vote got lost and he sold your right. Sugar in West Pokot County is now costing between Shs 250 to Sh 300 per kilogram and in the next year it will be Sh 500,” he said, accusing the government of forcing the Finance Act on Kenyans.

“Now that you have the power to buy MPS, listen to the voices of the people. Life is becoming unbearable. If you increase fuel prices, the cost of all commodities will go up. People are unable to pay school fees,” he said.