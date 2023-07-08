Questions as ODM elected leaders keep off Saba Saba demos in Western

A rift is emerging within the ODM party in Kakamega that is likely to weaken the Raila Odinga-led party ahead of the 2027 elections amid an onslaught from UDA and ANC in fight to gain dominance of the region.

A section of ODM leaders in the county are skeptical with the party’s deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya accusing him of undermining them in the party affairs.

The internal wrangles were exhibited when part of the leaders kept off the countrywide protests called by Azimio. The opposition, led by Raila Odinga, called on its leaders to rally their supporters to collect signatures so as “to remove President William Ruto from office”.

The three ODM Governors in Western region Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega), Wilbur Ottichilo (Vihiga) and Paul Otuoma (Busia) skipped the demonstrations that rocked key towns in Western rallying Azimio supporters into civil disobedience.

Mr Barasa travelled out of the country on Thursday on an official tour while Dr Ottichilo and Otuoma were held up with official duties.

ODM MPs from Kakamega Tindi Mwale (Butere), Johnson Naicca (Mumias West), Peter Nabulindo (Matungu), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Titus Khamala (Lurambi), Innocent Mugabe (Likuyani) did not participate in the demonstrations that were led by Mr Oparanya in Western region.

The protesters led by Mr Oparnaya, Eugene Wamalwa and George Wajackoyah converged in Luanda town in Vihiga county where they moved along streets rallying their supporters to reject the government of President William Ruto before proceeding to Mumias town in Kakamega.

Also Read: Police in Nyahururu arrest former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi

They would then head to Bungoma and Trans Nzoia counties rallying residents of the Western region, that is dominated by ODM, to offer their signatures so that they can unseat President Ruto from power.

In Bungoma, they were dispersed by anti-riot police and a member of the county assembly from Kakamega sustained injuries in the process.

Ms Everline Shitandi sustained hand and head injuries after she was allegedly attacked by the anti-riot police in Bungoma town after they lobbed a teargas canister in her car during the Sabasaba protests.

She got admitted at St Mary's hospital in Mumias where doctors said she suffered soft tissue injury on her left hand and back and a deep cut on the head.

"When I got out of the vehicle to escape the harsh teargas, the police bounced on me with blows and rungs. My left hand got broken when I was opening the door to my car. They hit me on the head and several rungus on the back and buttocks," said Ms Shitandi from her hospital bed.

‘Fitina’

Trying to explain why he failed to join in the procession, Mr Naicca said “I have no problem with maandamano. I have a problem with fitina za Oparanya.”

He accused his deputy party leader of creating divisions within the leadership of Kakamega county by pushing the county woman representative to consider contesting the county’s governorship against the incumbent, Mr Barasa.

“When he organised the protests, he sidelined other members of the party and only invited those he is planning to work with in the coming elections,” said Mr Naicca.

Reports indicate that Mr Oparanya is organising a different campaign team for the 2027 general election after he allegedly fell out with Mr Barasa whom he campaigned for in the 2022 elections.

According to a source from the ODM leadership in Kakamega, Mr Oparanya is strategising to contest the Senate seat in 2027.

The wrangles in the Orange party are arising at a time when other rival parties have launched rigorous membership drive in the region.

Amani National Congress (ANC) and UDA parties have launched membership recruitment drives in the region in a bid to redeem themselves in preparation for the 2027 elections.