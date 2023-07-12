Raila cancels Kamukunji rally, says armed goons sent to attack Azimio leaders
Azimio leader Raila Odinga has cancelled a rally planned for Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi citing intelligence reports of armed criminals out to attack Azimio leaders.
"Late last night, we received intelligence of a most heinous plan by Kenya Kwanza to ferry armed goons who would attack peaceful attendees of our rally in Kamkunji," he said.
"These goons had express orders to shoot directly into the crowd while enjoying police protection."
At the same time, Mr Odinga said the protests will continue until President Ruto agrees to key demands including the repeal of Finance Act 2023 to reduce cost of living.
More follows