President Ruto declares May 10 public holiday in memory of flood victims

The government has declared Friday, May 10 as a public holiday to mark the National Tree Growing Day and to remember Kenyans who have died from floods.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura took to his X account and said that a gazette notice shall be issued to this effect.

“Hon Soipan Tuya, Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Forestry & Climate Change shall hold a press conference today to give further directions,” Mr Mwaura said.

Speaking at State House Nairobi on Wednesday, President William Ruto said that the day has been set aside and would mark the start of a major tree-planting programme to mitigate climate change.

The Head of State also said that the day will also be a day to remember lives affected by the floods.

“We have set aside this day as part of the commemorative efforts of those we have lost in the floods and it will be marked with a major tree-planting exercise aimed at mitigating climate change,” said the President.

He urged all Kenyans to be united and join the government in planting at least 50 trees each on Friday.

“If it will be possible, we should plant at least 200 million trees on Friday and work towards improving our environment,” he said.

75 people missing

As of Tuesday, the number of people who have died due to the ongoing floods rose to 238, while 75 are still missing according to the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said that this follows the reporting of an additional eight fatalities in the last 24 hours, 174 people have been reported injured and 47,000 families, or 235,000 people, displaced.

He added that 167 camps had been set up across 22 counties, hosting 70,451 people and approximately 286,011 people have been impacted by the heavy rains.

Many of the displaced people have sought refuge at camps set up in schools.

In November last year, the government surprised Kenyans by setting aside a new national tree-planting holiday as part of the government's goal to plant 15 billion trees in 10 years.

The first national tree planting day took place on November 13 when Kenyans were asked to plant seedlings – provided for free by the government via public nurseries – in designated public areas.

100 million trees

The public was also encouraged to buy at least two seedlings to plant on their own land. The aim of the first national tree planting day was to plant 100 million trees, though official figures have not yet been released. The initiative is intended to help fight the climate crisis and deforestation.

President Ruto has made the National Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Program a priority since assuming the presidency in September 2022.

His plans drew praise from King Charles III, who was in Kenya in November for his first visit to an African nation since he ascended the throne last year.

“Having been planting trees for most of my life, I thought I was doing rather well, but your ambition for planting 15 billion trees makes me admire your efforts,” King Charles said at a state banquet.