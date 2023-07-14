Maandamano: Azimio to hold protests on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 'due to public demand'

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition has officially announced the resumption of demonstrations to be held across the country on three consecutive days next week.

In a statement, the Azimio leadership said demonstrations will take place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

"Going forward, the peaceful protests will be held on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week in line with request from the public to include three days of activity," the Azimio statement reads in part.

The revision of the anti-government demonstrations comes after a five-day break by the coalition to mourn those who lost their lives in Wednesday's protests.

The announcement comes after opposition leader Raila Odinga vowed to “continue peaceful nationwide protests until President William Ruto's government listens to the grievances of Kenyans”.

Mr Odinga said on Thursday that the demos were in line with calls from Kenyans who have expressed disappointment with the Kenya Kwanza administration over the Finance Act, 2023 which is currently suspended by the court.

Wednesday's protests left at least nine people dead and property destroyed.

According to Transport, Roads and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, the damage caused by the Azimio protesters on the Nairobi ExpressWay amounts to Sh700 million.

The Kenya Private Sector Association has estimated that Kenya’s economy is losing at least Sh3 billion a day due to the protests.