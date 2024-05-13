Form three student in ICU after alleged assault by KFS officers

A Form three student from Eldama Ravine, in Baringo County, is nursing serious injuries alleged to have been inflicted on him by rogue Kenya Forest Service (KFS) officers manning Koibatek Forest.

Stephen Mwangi,16, is fighting for his life at the Intensive Care Unit, in Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, in Eldoret, where he was admitted days after the attack.

The minor was supposed to report to school on Monday as schools reopened for the second term.

According to Mwangi's family, his only mistake was intervening to save his mother Ms Mary Wambui who was being tortured and allegedly being sexually harassed, after they arrested her last Wednesday, at the guarded forest.

In an interview with the Nation, the mother, Ms Wambui narrated the events that preceded the ordeal.

She said on Wednesday, she went to Maji Mazuri section of the forest accompanied by her 11-year-old son, Mwangi's younger brother, to fetch firewood when they were arrested by two KFS officers.

According to Ms Wambui, the officers found her uprooting a tree stamp, before they arrested her, saying, it was illegal.

"The officers arrested me and started harassing me before they attempted to sexually assault me before my little son," she recalled.

Ms Wambui said the officers became more agitated when she asked for permission to relieve herself.

They allegedly told her to relieve herself in front of her 11-year-old son.

"After minutes of harassment, the officers asked us for a Sh20,000 bribe to secure our freedom. But when we lacked the money, they forced us to call home and request for the bribe," she told the Nation.

The 'attack'

"I called my son Stephen Mwangi and instructed him to borrow some money from a neighbor and bring it to the forest," she recalled.

Ms Wambui said that upon arrival, Mwangi found the officers attacking her and attempting to sexually assault her.

She said, her son asked them to stop the harassment, but they descended on him and beat him mercilessly.

"They said he was rude and began raining blows and kicks on him. l tried to beg them not to harm my son but my pleas fell on deaf ears," she revealed.

"l was handcuffed as they beat up my son,” she recalled.

Ms Wambui told the Nation that she tried shouting and seeking help from people who were heading home from nearby farms, but the officers fired three gunshots to scare them forcing them to scamper for safety.

After minutes of harassment, a KFS vehicle with three officers arrived and they were all asked to board.

"I was made to record a statement before we were transferred to Eldama Ravine police station. My son could not lift his leg but he was forced to board a waiting vehicle.

"I tried to help him, but I was almost beaten up. At the station, I was forcefully removed from the vehicle and taken to the cells. They told me that they were taking him to the hospital,” she recalled.

The following morning on May 9, when she asked about her son's whereabouts, the police officer on duty informed her that he had been taken to hospital.

'Serious injuries'

She later learnt that he had been taken to Eldama Ravine Hospital for treatment.

Ms Wambui was later released on Sh6,000 police bond on Thursday to go and see her son.

The officers allegedly said she would be taken to court later.

Mwangi was later transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital on Friday for further treatment after doctors at the hospital established that he required specialised treatment.

“The KFS were asked to cater for his transfer to Eldoret,but they said that they do not have money.

"I sold my donkey at Sh11,000 and two sheep at Sh9,000 and paid for an ambulance that transferred him to Eldoret to save his life. Until now, he is fighting for his life at the facility, she disclosed.

Police report

“I reported my son’s assault case at the Eldama Police station on Thursday. We have been going to the forest for years. We have been paying Sh500 and we are allowed to farm. We are not allowed to cut trees.

"I was just taking one that had decomposed,” she added.

Medics at the MTRH who spoke to the Nation on condition of anonymity revealed that Mwangi sustained serious injuries in the head, broken ribs and legs.

According to Baringo County police commander Julius Kiragu, they received the complaint from his mother and officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations took over the assault case.

Mr Kiragu said allegations are that the minor was beaten up by Kenya Forest officers but the officers reported that after Mwangi was called by his mother he came with youths who wanted to attack the officers causing the altercation.

"He is under the watch of officers from the prisons department and after being discharged he will be handed over to police.

"We did not receive him due to the state he came in. He had to be taken first to the hospital. investigation are ongoing," said Mr Kiragu