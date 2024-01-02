Three boys nursing injuries in Kericho after attack by KFS rangers

Three boys are nursing serious injuries after allegedly being assaulted by Kenya Forests Service (KFS) rangers in Kipkelion East constituency, Kericho county.

It is claimed that three rangers from Makutano forest station accosted the boys who were on their way back from the local trading centre and beat them up mercilessly for unexplained reasons.

The rangers are said to have robbed the victims of their shopping bags containing goods they had been sent by their parents to purchase at the market and also money in their possession.

The attack was reported at Londiani police station.

“The case has indeed been reported at the station and we are investigating it to arrest and prosecute the suspects,” said a senior police officer.

Lawyer Ben Siele and area Ward Rep Moses Rotich called for the culprits to be arrested.

When contacted about the incident, KFS Chairman Titus Korir said: “The unfortunate incident was reported to us and is being jointly handled by the KFS Regional office and the police."

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot said he had taken up the matter with the KFS authority for intervention.

“I have reached out to KFS authority to take action on the culprits,” said Mr Cheruiyot.

Mr Siele said the attack against the boys comes hot on the heels of a similar incident where women who were fetching firewood were beaten up and seriously injured by the officers.

“The victims were not in any way a threat to security, nor were they involved in illegal harvest of forest produce,” said Mr Siele.

Mr Fredrick Langat, the boys’ father said he had sent them to buy medicine and foodstuffs for the family.

“The boys were attacked at around 6 pm and they had to crawl home, arriving at 8 pm on Friday. We took them to Londiani sub-county hospital where they were treated and discharged,” said Mr Langat.

Mr Langat said, “We have recorded statements in connection with the incident and we are waiting for feedback from the police.”

Residents have lately conflicted with KFS rangers after the government banned the grazing of animals and farming in the forest.











