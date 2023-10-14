Grabber builds palatial home on three acres in Kibiku Forest

As the dust settles on President William Ruto's concerns over the growing destruction of Kenya's forests and environment, partly due to alleged corruption among Kenya Forest Service officials, it has emerged that part of Kibiku Forest in Ngong, Kajiado County, has been grabbed.

An individual has invaded the forest and carved out about three acres near the Kenya Institute of Buildings and Highway Technology, where he is in the process of building a palatial home.

The anti-graft agency is investigating the daring move by the grabber, who is believed to be well-connected to corrupt land and forestry officials.

Related Ruto orders sacking of 29 KFS employees over graft News

At the site, he has erected a wall around the seized land, where workers were seen starting construction this week.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is seeking to reclaim the three acres of forest currently in the hands of one person, following complaints from locals, and is pressing charges against those involved in the activity.

This comes amid growing concerns that the Kenya Forest Service rangers, charged with protecting Kenya's forests, have been complicit in carrying out their duties.

On Wednesday, President Ruto ordered the sacking of 23 Kenya Forest Service managers and rangers for forest destruction, corruption, and neglecting duty.

“These are forest managers and officers already found culpable. Those found either compromised, incompetent, or engaging in corruption that has led to the destruction of our forest assets, I have instructed the KFS board to remove them from being officers and workers of government. The DCI should conclude investigations to make sure they are prosecuted,” Dr Ruto said in Gigil during the passing out parade of 2,664 rangers.

On Friday, the president appointed Titus Korir as chairman of the board of the Kenya Forest Service in a gazette notice that revoked the appointment of Job Chirchir. Korir will hold the position for three years.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 9(1) (a) of the Forest Conservation and Management Act, I William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces appoint Titus Kipkoech Korir to be the chairperson of Kenya Forest Service, for three years, with effect from October 23, 2023," reads the gazette notice No. 13860, dated October 12.

The changes come just two days after the president ordered the removal of KFS officials found to have been involved in plundering the country's forest resources.

At the same time, Cabinet Secretary for the Environment, Soipan Tuya, in gazette notice No. 13868, also removed a board member who was alleged to have a large stake in the logging business.

She revoked the appointment of Zakayo Maina to the KFS board and replaced him with Jane Munka, whose appointment takes effect on October 23 for three years.

According to the government, Nakuru, Kericho, and Nyandarua counties have been the scene of persistent illegal logging, aided and abetted by corrupt KFS officials and board members.

Affected stations in Nakuru County where illegal logging, plantation theft, and charcoal burning have been identified, including Kiptunga Forest, Baraget Forest, Logoman Forest, Sururu Forest, and Molo Forest.

In Kericho, the affected areas include Sorget Forest, Tendeno Forest, Makutano Forest, and Kericho Forest.

In Nyandarua, North Kinangop Forest and Geta Forest have been identified.

The EACC has previously filed civil suits to recover public land fraudulently acquired by individuals and recommended criminal charges against those involved.

Speaking at Chale Island in Kwale County on Monday during a site visit to the Sh1.2 billion section recovered by EACC, CEO Twalib Mbarak said the commission will intensify the recovery of land grabbed from the public and recommend prosecution of the grabbers.

Mr Twalib said that grabbers of public property have the option of approaching the EACC for voluntary surrender of what they have stolen, rather than waiting for the costly process of litigation, which will eventually result in the property being returned to the government in accordance with the jurisprudence developed by the courts.