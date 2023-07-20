Raila terms protests a success as Azimio chiefs a no-show on frontline

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya bigwigs on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, kept off their ‘third wave’ of anti-government protests, even as coalition leader Raila Odinga termed it a success.

The leaders’ whereabouts was a top secret, with Mr Odinga only speaking to ‘Nation’ exclusively from an unknown location as his co-principal Martha Karua issued a statement condemning the arrest of some opposition leaders and their associates.

He said the agitation to push the Kenya Kwanza government led by President William Ruto to lower the high cost of living will not be thwarted by the State.

“We will go on with our peaceful demonstrations as planned. But we will call it off today (yesterday) at 5pm and resume tomorrow (today) morning. We will continue agitating for our rights as Kenyans; we won’t give up,” Mr Odinga said on phone.

‘Nation’ established that the opposition bigwigs devised strategies to ward off government operatives from monitoring their activities as well as possible attacks by a unit of the police – Operation Support Unit — which they claim is targeting them and their supporters.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi said their strategy succeeded beyond their expectations.

“Kenyans have demonstrated patriotism by coming out to protest and we are happy that the movement has acquired a life of its own and that Kenyans are now ready to turn up on their own,”Mr Wandayi said.

“This confirms that this issue is now no longer about Raila Odinga or Azimio but an issue about the people versus Ruto”

In a statement, Ms Karua disclosed that at least nine coalition leaders and associates, including Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Kilifi South’s Ken Chonga, Mr Odinga’s bodyguard Maurice Ogeta and spokesperson Dennis Onyango, had been arrested and taken to unknown destinations.

“Today, Hon Ken Chonga, MP Kilifi South and Hon Teddy Mwambire, Speaker Kilifi County, have been arrested and detained in an unknown place,” she said.

In Nairobi, the Narc Kenya party leader said that police arrested MCAs Wilfred Odallo (Mabatini), Redson Onyango (Ngei) as well as Mr Erick Otieno and Mr Anthony Otsula; both Budget officers at the Nairobi County Assembly, and held at undisclosed locations.

“Maurice Ogeta was arrested/abducted by police this morning while on his way to work, while Dennis Onyango was arrested/abducted from his house this morning during which time a search without warrant was conducted. Both Dennis and Maurice are close associates of Azimio leader H.E Raila Amollo Odinga,” added Ms Karua.

Mr Odinga later disclosed the release of Mr Ogeta, and demanded the unconditional release of others arrested.

While terming the “arrests and abductions” as illegal, Ms Karua said it would not stop their struggle.

“These are desperate attempts by the illegitimate Ruto Regime to paralyse Azimio and its top leaders and to sabotage the exercise of our constitutional right to peaceful demonstrations,” she said.

“We demand for the immediate release of those detained noting that their detention is not only malicious but also unlawful. If it were not so, they would have been taken before the nearest courts and charged immediately.”

Ms Karua said the coalition demands respect for the Constitution and laws.

“Their continued unlawful detention which the Ruto regime has sanctioned, together with the excessive force being used notably in Mathare, Kibra, Embakasi, Kamukunji, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kisii, Kisumu and indeed all over the country to disperse lawful and peaceful demonstrations is in flagrant violation of our constitution and laws,” the Narc Kenya boss said.

“As stated previously, we remind the police that each officer will account individually for these unlawful acts,” she added, pointing out that their lawyers had been instructed to proceed with the necessary legal action as they continue with the struggle.

She noted that the people of Kenya had spoken loudly and clearly by denouncing the punitive taxes imposed on them by the “illegitimate Kenya Kwanza regime through the ill-fated Finance Act 2023”.

She accused the police of inflicting terrible harm on peaceful and unarmed demonstrators.

“We empathise with those whose loved ones have lost lives in the hands of rogue elements in the Police Service. We also wish those who suffered injuries, and are lying in various hospitals across the country, quick recovery.”

She announced that in Nairobi, their supporters should assemble at Huruma grounds, Kangemi grounds and Central Park. Nyatike MP Tom Odege said Mr Onyango was arrested at his house on Mbagathi Way.

“They think arresting those people can deter Raila from coming out and talking to his supporters,” he said.