Azimio condemns arrest of its MPs Babu Owino, Ken Chonga and close associates over anti-govt demos

At least nine Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leaders and associates including coalition leader Raila Odinga’s bodyguard and spokesperson were on Wednesday arrested as opposition set in motion its third wave of anti-government protests.

The coalition’s co-principal Martha Karua said the arrests and abductions had no lawful justification.

“We condemn in the strongest terms possible the arrests and or abductions of Azimio leaders and close associates of leaders without any colour of right or the slightest justification,” she said in a statement.

She said that Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was arrested by police and kept incommunicado with his whereabouts unknown.

“Today (Wednesday, Hon Ken Chonga MP Kilifi South and Hon. Teddy Mwambire, Speaker Kilifi County have been arrested and detained in an unknown place,” she added.

In Nairobi, the Narc Kenya party leader said that police arrested MCAs Wilfred Odallo (Mabatini), Redson Onyango (Ngei) as well as Erick Otieno and Anthony Otsula; both Budget officers at the Nairobi County Assembly, and held at undisclosed locations.

“Maurice Ogeta was arrested/abducted by police this morning while on his way to work, while Dennis Onyango was arrested/abducted from his house this morning during which time a search without warrant was conducted. Both Dennis and Morris are close associates of Azimio leader H.E Raila Amollo Odinga,” added Ms Karua.

Terming the “arrests and abductions” as illegal, Ms Karua said it would not stop their struggle.

“These are desperate attempts by the illegitimate Ruto Regime to paralyze Azimio and its top leaders and to sabotage the exercise of our constitutional right to peaceful demonstrations,” she said.

“We demand for the immediate release of those detained noting that their detention is not only malicious but also unlawful. If it were not so, they would have been taken before the nearest courts and charged immediately.”

Ms Karua disclosed that the coalition demands respect for the Constitution and laws.

“Their continued unlawful detention which the Ruto regime has sanctioned, together with the excessive force being used notably in Mathare, Kibra, Embakasi, Kamukunji, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kisii, Kisumu and indeed all over the country to disperse lawful and peaceful demonstrations is in flagrant violation of our Constitution and laws,” she said.

As stated previously, we remind the police that each officer will account individually for these unlawful acts, she said.

“Our lawyers have instructions to proceed with the necessary legal action. The struggle continues.”