Raila spokesman Dennis Onyango, bodyguard Maurice Ogeta missing, says Philip Etale

Allies of Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga say his bodyguard Maurice Ogeta and Spokesperson Dennis Onyango have been abducted in separate incidents in the capital Nairobi.

Mr Philip Etale, the director of communications at ODM, Mr Odinga’s party and an affiliate of the Azimio coalition, on Wednesday said the two were roughed up by unknown people.

"I can confirm that the two were picked separately this morning and we are yet to locate them," Mr Etale said.

Earlier, the ODM official took to Twitter where he first broke the story.

"Unknown people in plain clothes, suspected to be police officers from the DCI, have abducted Raila Odinga’s bodyguard Maurice Ogeta while driving to work, bundled him in the car boot and driven away with him to unknown destination. His whereabouts remain unknown," he tweeted.

Moments later, he posted about Mr Onyango's alleged arrest.

"Police have a few minutes ago raided the house of Raila Odinga's spokesman Dennis Onyango, along Mbagathi Way, ransacked it, and arrested him. His son says they have driven off with him in two Subaru vehicles."

The Nation could not reach both Mr Onyango and Mr Ogeta as their phones were switched off.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi said they were yet to establish the whereabouts of the two staff.

Cell phone switched off

"It is true Mr Odinga's guard was picked up and we are trying to find his whereabouts as well as the spokesperson Dennis Onyango whose phone is still off," the Ugunja MP said.

Efforts to reach Nairobi Regional Police boss Adamson Bungei were futile as his cell phone was switched off.

The reports of the arrests came as Kenya braced for more tear gas and running battles as some of Mr Odinga’s supporters took to the streets to protest against President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Homa Bay.

Dr Ruto, Mr Odinga’s former political ally-turned-foe, is facing protests over high cost of living and political fallout from the disputed 2022 presidential election.

Mr Odinga’s Azimio camp wants him to review heavy taxes in the recently signed Finance Act 2023 and order a fresh audit of the disputed election, which the opposition unsuccessfully contested at the Supreme Court.