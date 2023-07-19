Happening Now: Maandamano live updates: Opposition in fresh protests

Private guards take over at Mama Ngina Kenyatta's Muthaiga home

Private security personnel outside the Muthaiga home of former first lady Ngina Kenyatta.

Photo credit: Ndubi Moturi | Nation Media Group

By  Ndubi Moturi

Private security guards are currently guarding the Muthaiga home of former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta after the government withdrew security from the house.

According to reports, Mama Ngina's security was withdrawn on Tuesday night with officers from the General Service Unit and Administration Police ordered to leave and report to the nearest police station.

The withdrawal of her security comes after President William Ruto alleged during a rally in Naivasha that former President Uhuru Kenyatta was funding the opposition-led anti-government protests. 

Related

Read: Ruto camp seeks deal with Azimio to end protests

Mama Ngina was allocated a total of 30 police officers to man all her compounds before this was reduced to eight in 2022.

All eight officers have now been recalled.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.