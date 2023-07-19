Busy day for President Ruto amid Azimio protests

Wednesday is seemingly a normal working day for President William Ruto even as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is expected to lead his Azimio team in demonstrations across the country.

Dr Ruto is expected in Kericho and Narok counties in his Rift Valley backyard on a working tour in what is seen as an attempt to boost people's confidence in the government's promise to provide them with security on a day expected to be punctuated by chaos as a result of demonstrations called by the opposition against the high cost of living and other grievances.

"The President will commission the Sh1.5 billion Kimugu water project in Duka Moja, Ainamoi constituency at noon," a dispatch from State House said.

At 2pm, Dr Ruto will head to Ntulele in Narok East constituency to open a classroom at Olesharo Girls' Secondary School.

The completion of the Sh1.5 billion Kimugu water project in Kericho town, jointly funded by the Kenyan and German governments, has been delayed by 28 months.

Dr Ruto's tour of the region appeared to have been hastily planned, catching residents and leaders off guard, and was seen as an attempt by the president to show that the Azimio-led demonstrations, which have been banned, would not slow down government business.

“It is true that the President (Dr Ruto) will commission the Kimugu water project at Duka Moja area on Wednesday which will benefit the people of Kericho County. After a long wait, the water shortages in Kericho town are now expected to ease,” Kericho Governor Erick Mutai told the Nation on telephone.

He added: "The 50-kilometre pipeline project is expected to produce 13 million litres of water per day and benefit 200,000 households in Ainamoi, Belgut and Kipkelion East constituencies."

It was one of the flagship projects of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration and was expected to be inaugurated at the end of his term, but was shelved due to delays.

Treated water pipeline

The Kenyan and German governments co-funded the project (through the KfW development bank), with the main gravity water pipeline stretching 7.7 kilometres from the Mau Forest intake to the treatment plant, while the treated water pipeline connecting to the main tank is 2.8 kilometres.

Nanchang Foreign Engineering Company (NFEC)/ Jiangxi Jingtai Water Conservancy and Electric Power Construction (JJWCEPC) JV was contracted to implement the project, with Salzgitter (CEC) GmbH Consulting Engineers and Mangat, I.B. Patel (MIBP) Ltd Consulting Engineers as supervising consultants.

The Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency (LVSWWDA) - under the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation – implemented the project, with construction commencing on April 23, 2019.

The project was originally scheduled to be completed in April 2021, but the deadline was missed by more than two years.

"Kericho town needs 70,000 cubic metres a day, but the Kericho Water and Sanitation Company (Kewasco) only produces 16,000 cubic metres," said Paul Kiprono Ronoh, the Principal Secretary for Water, Irrigation and Sanitation.

Dr Ronoh said out of 206,000 households in Kericho County, only 37,000 have access to safe drinking water in the region.

Bomet County is expected to benefit from the planned construction of the Bosto water project, whose cost was pegged at Sh22 billion during President Uhuru's tenure.

The project was shelved following disagreements between various government departments, with the Kenya Forestry Service (KFS) objecting to the demarcation of the Mau forest for the construction of the dam.

Due to corruption

Launched in June 2016, the Sh30 billion Itare water project in neighbouring Nakuru County was one of the key projects shelved during the Jubilee government, allegedly due to corruption.

The Arror dam in Marakwet West constituency was to cost Sh28 billion while the Kimwarer dam in Keiyo South was to cost Sh38 billion, with construction of both projects halted in 2019 under a cloud of corruption.

Dr Ruto told a prayer rally in Kericho in January that his government would construct more than 100 dams across the country to provide water for irrigation, industry and domestic use.

The president said 50 of the projects had been identified during the Jubilee administration and the other 50 had been selected by his government for implementation.