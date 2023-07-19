Business paralysed in most parts of Nairobi during anti-govt demos

Business came to a standstill in Nairobi for the better part of Wednesday following Azimio protests scheduled to continue for three days.

A spot check by Nation.Africa showed that at Taj Mall, in Embakasi South, Nairobi, a group of irate youths lit bonfires on the road protesting claim that their MP Babu Owino was arrested by police on Tuesday evening.

At Industrial Area, several companies were closed and workers ordered to stay at home until calm returned.

A deserted Entreprise road and Lusaka Road round about on July 19, 2023. Photo credit: Sammy Kimatu I Nation Media Group

"Our boss told us not to report to work until we get a call when calm returns, we don't know when we will return to work," said Mr Festus Kisilu who works at a furniture company situated along North Airport road.

At Comply company-a security guard told Nation.Africa that the employees were at work even though the manager told them they would close by 10am.

A man stands along deserted Entreprise-Lusaka Road roundabout. Photo credit: Sammy Kimatu I Nation Media Group

At Jua Kali sheds in Kamukunji, workers kept off; fearing violence from protesters from Kamukunji grounds.

At the Machakos Bus Station, transport operations were at a standstill as the buses remained parked without the crew.

Several shops along River road remained shut but in the few shops that were open, they half-opened the door in fear of riotious mob.

Closed shops along River Road at NAirobi CBD on July 19, 2023. Photo credit: Sammy Kimatu I Nation Media Group