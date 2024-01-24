Raila Odinga’s Azimio postpones key meeting amid growing divisions

Backlash over the plan to kick out Suna East MP Junet Mohammed from key party positions and reports of growing political tension among the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition principals forced its leader Raila Odinga to postpone a crucial meeting scheduled for January 25.

The Nation has established that the meeting had been called to discuss the commitment of certain coalition officials who are perceived to have taken a back seat in the coalition’s activities with the intention of replacing them.

The meeting had been called by Azimio’s National Coalition Executive Council (NCEC) chairman Wycliffe Oparanya, with officials indicating that it was to be chaired by Mr Odinga.

Another planned meeting by the coalition principals reportedly aborted after Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua rejected the SKM Command Centre as the venue. Ms Karua and DAP-K boss Eugene Wamalwa are said to have requested Mr Odinga to convene the meeting. But Ms Karua rejected the proposed venue.

Ms Karua and Mr Kalonzo Musyoka have in the recent past been involved in a public spat over Kamwene, a political forum bringing together opposition politicians from Mt Kenya.

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni confirmed there was a planned meeting last week for the principals, but said that it was postponed because Ms Karua and Mr Musyoka were away. Mr Musyoka was in the Democratic Republic of Congo for President Félix Tshisekedi’s inauguration on Saturday.

Raila warns against early campaigns

Mr Oparanya on Wednesday told the Nation that today’s meeting was postponed because of overlapping political activities by affiliate parties, with Mr Odinga and his ODM party in a six-day series of rallies in the Coast region for member recruitment.

The coalition on Wednesday sent a notification to NCEC members on its decision to postpone the meeting.

“You are hereby notified that the meeting scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday 25th January 2024 will not proceed as scheduled,” read the message. “The cancellation is occasioned by an overlap of the meeting with ongoing membership recruitment drives by one of our affiliate partners happening in Mombasa this week, where the chairman and other members of the NCEC are actively involved.”

Sources, however, indicated that it was postponed in an attempt by Mr Odinga to forestall further division within his ODM party and Azimio.

On Tuesday, Mr Odinga came to the defence of Mr Mohammed and dismissed claims that there were plans to kick him out of key party leadership positions.

“Junet is going nowhere, those are mere rumours by the media. In every house, people differ in opinions and that is normal. Junet has not gone anywhere, nobody has laid a finger on him, he is the director of campaigns at the ODM party,” said Mr Odinga.

This was a day after a section of ODM politicians, led by deputy party leader Hassan Joho, differed with the party’s decision to send Mr Mohamed a show-cause letter. Mr Joho described the decision as “completely unnecessary and uncalled for”.

Galole MP Hiribae Said Buya and other senior ODM members also told Mr Odinga on Tuesday that he cannot afford to lose Mr Mohammed.

“I remember that it was Junet who campaigned for us and the party. Whatever differences exist should be solved because he is an important part of our party,” said Mr Buya.

Mr Odinga had on January 10 chaired ODM’s Central Management Committee that threatened to fire Mr Mohammed from key party positions for his “continued absence” from party organ and Parliamentary Group meetings.

“... the Central Committee of the party noted with concern your continuous absence from its meetings and meetings of other critical organs including the party Parliamentary Group ... Your actions have had, and continue to have a detrimental impact on the party by depriving it of the expected contributions from your office towards the realisation of the party’s goals and objectives,” ODM said in a letter signed by Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna.

This action triggered a major backlash from within.

Mr Mohammed serves as the National Assembly Minority Whip, Azimio secretary-general and ODM director campaigns and parliamentary affairs secretary.

Sources told the Nation that there were plans to also kick him out as Azimio secretary-general on similar grounds.

The Azimio meeting had also been convened “to take an audit of all its structures and organs,” which includes the membership status of the constituent political parties, amid simmering wrangles over the Bomas talks report, 2027 presidential flag bearer and division of the party funds.

Azimio affiliate parties are said to be apprehensive about ODM in the wake of its heightened membership registration. Some of the partner parties see it as a plan to lay the ground for another presidential stab by Mr Odinga. Mr Musyoka and Mr Wamalwa have indicated their plans to run for the top seat and are banking on Mr Odinga’s support.

Mr Odinga has insisted that alleged cracks in the coalition were untrue and aimed at creating divisions.

“The coalition is strong and its leadership united and focused on ensuring the good for the common mwananchi. The differences in opinion by some leaders on a few issues doesn’t mean there are cracks in the coalition,” he said during the party’s recruitment drive in Lamu County.

Mr Oparanya yesterday said they are committed to constructive engagements as a party to ensure harmonious working relationship as a team and remain true to the Azimio course.

Mr Kioni said the meeting was to take stock of parties and officials who are still committed to the coalition’s agenda. Some of the NCEC members, especially from Jubilee, have declared their support for President William Ruto.

The NCEC comprises 19 members, with Mr Oparanya as the chairperson and Mr Mohamed as the secretary-general. Mr Oparanya is deputized by Eldas MP Adan Keynan, Jubilee vice-chairperson David Murathe and Dr Ken Nyaundi. Mr Keynan has since declared support for President Ruto.

Some affiliate parties feel ODM was micromanaging the coalition’s affairs. National Liberal Party Secretary-General Ishmael Oyoo said that Mr Oparanya, an ODM party official made a “unilateral decision to postpone the meeting through the media” without the endorsement of other parties.