Falling-out with Raila? Why Junet Mohammed is under siege in ODM

A terse “show cause” letter asking an ODM politician who was unmistakably the most powerful man in Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s inner circle in the run-up to the last presidential election to provide an explanation about his absence in party activities within seven days has laid bare an impending fall from grace.

In the run up the August 2022 polls, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed’s life revolved around hopping from one helicopter to the next in the company of Mr Odinga.

He wielded immense influence and had a near-final say on who spoke at Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition rallies where he usually acted as the master of ceremonies.

He literally ran the presidential campaigns with the blessings of Mr Odinga to the extent of ruffling feathers and edging out some of the former premier’s long-time close allies.

A few years earlier, Mr Mohammed had stamped his authority as Mr Odinga’s undisputed confidant during the surprise March 9, 2018 handshake with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, publicly declared at the steps of Harambee House, where he was the only politician who accompanied the ODM leader for the historic truce.

Had Mr Odinga won the race and formed a government, Mr Mohammed would have become a member of his kitchen Cabinet. Mr Odinga trusted him to the core, according to narratives by people in their circle.

But this position appears to be fast changing. Mr Odinga has apparently given the go-ahead for a letter that threatens disciplinary action against Mr Mohammed, which could include firing him from key party positions.

The third term lawmaker became a subject of discussion during a meeting of the ODM Central Management Committee – a top party organ – chaired by Mr Odinga on January 10.

The meeting, apart from discussing his absence from party activities and meetings, also disbanded the party’s National Elections Board (NEB), which was directly reporting to Mr Mohammed as the man in charge of elections in the party.

Other officials in the meeting included Mr Sifuna, ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya, ODM chairman John Mbadi, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi among others.

The officials accused him of “continued absence” from key party organs and Parliamentary Group meetings, consequently undermining its agenda both in Parliament and outside.

Mr Mohammed serves as National Assembly Minority Whip, Azimio Secretary-General and as ODM Director of Campaigns and Parliamentary Affairs Secretary.

In a letter dated January 11 and addressed to him, ODM gave Mr Mohammed seven days to explain his absence from party meetings. The seven days elapsed on Thursday.

“At its sitting of Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the Central Committee of the party noted with concern your continuous absence of its meetings and meetings of other critical organs including the Party Parliamentary Group, over the past one and a half years,” the show cause letter signed by ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna states in part.

The letter seen by the Sunday Nation adds; “Your actions have had, and continue to have, a detrimental impact on the party by depriving it of the expected contributions from your office towards the realisation of the party’s goals and objectives.”

“By resolution of the committee, you are required to provide a comprehensive explanation for this state of affairs within the next seven days,” Mr Sifuna directed.

Yesterday, Mr Mohammed told Sunday Nation that he is aware of the letter but claimed he was yet to be served. He blamed some individuals within the party for trying to settle political scores.

Former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has also been missing in party activities. The party has, however, not demanded an explanation from him.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho with Suna East MP Junet Mohamed addressing the Press in Malindi, Kilifi County on May 12, 2022. Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group

Mr Mohamed’s troubles within the opposition coalition started after Mr Odinga lost the August polls. He, among other senior officials, were blamed for bungling Mr Odinga’s campaigns by allegedly failing to hire agents at the polling stations, something that some of the opposition figures claimed cost them the presidency.

But Mr Odinga has previously defended the Suna East MP from the accusations, insisting that he was being targeted maliciously. He said that Mr Mohammed and other officials in the Azimio secretariat delivered on their mandate in the campaigns.

Some opposition politicians have, however, maintained that he was to blame for the loss. Mr Odinga’s chief agent in the polls – Mr Saitabao Ole Kanchory – in his book “Why Baba is not The 5th”, released last year, described Mr Mohammed as a man who had vested interests and kept everyone away from the former Prime Minister as a way of maintaining his relevance.

He says that seeing Mr Mohammed during the campaign period was akin to having a meeting with Mr Odinga himself.

"Junet Mohammed is one man who purported to know everything and he nullified everything everyone said and also made sure he kept people who could have helped Baba at arm's length. He ensured nobody came close to Baba,” he writes.

"To protect his own interest, Junet barricaded Baba and kept him away from anyone who could have been helpful. He acted like he had all the answers when he had none,” says Mr Kanchory.

It was after these blame games that Mr Mohammed, who was visible in nearly all the Azimio presidential campaigns, took a backseat in the opposition coalition activities.

He was conspicuously missing in Mr Odinga’s last year’s anti-government street protests that birthed the National Dialogue Committee.

He has also skipped a series of ODM party organ meetings.