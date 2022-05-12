Junet: Kenya Kwanza borrowed power-sharing deal from BBI

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance has accused Deputy President William Ruto of attempting to revive the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill by sharing out positions proposed in the constitutional reforms to his political partners.

In April, the Supreme Court found that the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was unconstitutional.

The initiative had proposed power sharing plans by expanding the executive which Dr Ruto had opposed saying it was a plan by the Azimio team to craft their winning formula.

Azimio coalition’s secretary-general Junet Mohammed accused Dr Ruto of being mischevious after his coalition’s power sharing deal was made public.

In the Kenya Kwanza agreement, the presidential flag bearer and running mate position is reserved for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party headed by the DP.

The document also proposes the creation of Prime Cabinet Secretary for the Amani National Congress (ANC) and the National Assembly Speaker’s seat is reserved for Ford Kenya should Dr Ruto’s coalition win.

The Pamoja Africa Alliance (PAA) and Maendeleo Chap Chap have also been promised executive positions in a Ruto led government.

“Dr Ruto shared positions which he has condemned for the last two years. Why is he trying to reinvent the BBI through the back door? This is political hypocrisy of the highest order.

“When we had the BBI proposal, the proposals therein were incontinent for him. But now that it was quashed, it becomes convenient for him. This kind of politics for his own expediency should stop,” Mr Mohammed said at a press conference in Malindi on Thursday.

In his campaigns, the former Prime Minister has insisted all is not lost for the BBI even after the courts declared the process unconstitutional.

And on his part, Dr Ruto has said he is fighting for the poor who have been neglected by many regimes since independence.

The DP said that it was high time the hustlers benefited from the government.

But Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho said their opponents had lied about having an inclusive government.