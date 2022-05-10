Mutua: DP Ruto's running mate is a done deal

Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Dr Alfred Mutua has ruled himself out of the running to become Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s second in command ahead of the August 9 General Election.

The Machakos Governor said he will not be seeking the chance to deputise Deputy President Dr William Ruto as the position is already decided.

Speaking to the media at a Nairobi Hotel when he announced ditching Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party, Dr Mutua said the running mate position was out of the table in their negotiations to join the alliance.

“The running mate position was out of the table as they said it has been decided and so I will not be seeking to deputise Dr Ruto,” said Dr Mutua.

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, MPs Alice Wahome (Kandara) and Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) are some of political leaders eyeing the chance to deputise Dr Ruto.

While in Azimio, the second term governor had expressed his desire to be Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August polls.

However, his party did not last week nominate him to be considered for the position in the coalition party missing out on the list of nominees set to be interviewed by a panel vetting running mate candidates for Azimio.

The shortlisted included Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua, Kanu boss Gideon Moi, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho (ODM), Stephen Kipkiyeny Tarus (National Liberal Party), Charity Ngilu (Narc) and Peter Munya (PNU).

“In Kenya Kwanza we have been promised that there is zero zoning and all our aspirants will be on the ballot. We also know what each party will get should we form the next government and even in case of failing to do so,” he said.

The governor drummed up support for DP Ruto, saying he is best placed to herald meaningful transformation and development in the country.

He pointed out that Kenyans need roads, jobs and more money in their pockets as well as a leadership that is fair and inclusive, and no other person can offer that apart from the DP.