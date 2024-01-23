Raila defends Junet amid ODM disciplinary action

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has dismissed plans to kick out Suna East lawmaker Junet Mohamed from the party's key leadership positions.

Speaking at a meeting on Tuesday with party delegates in Hola, Tana River County during his second-day tour of the Coast region, Mr Odinga said that the claims to oust the party's minority whip were aimed at creating a rift in the party.

Going nowhere

"Junet is going nowhere, those are mere rumours by the media. In every house people can differ in opinions and that is normal. Junet has not gone anywhere, nobody has laid a finger on him, he is the director of campaigns at the ODM party," he said.

Show-cause letter

Mr Odinga's comments came after it emerged that the legislator, who rose to be one of his closest confidants in recent years, was issued with a ‘show cause’ letter to explain his absence in party activities.

In the letter dated January 11, he was given seven days to explain his absence from party meetings.

The letter signed by ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna noted that the matter was discussed during a Central Committee meeting on January 10, stating that he had been continuously absent in critical meetings including the Party Parliamentary Group meetings since after the 2022 General Election.

Yet to be served

In an interview with the Sunday Nation, Mr Mohamed said he was aware of the letter but claimed he was yet to be served.

The summons rattled a section of party members, among them former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, who condemned the move as petty and uncalled for.

Mr Joho who is a deputy party leader at ODM has also been conspicuously missing in major party events including visits by the party leader to his coastal political backyard.

The third term MP serves as National Assembly Minority Whip, Azimio Secretary-General, ODM Director of Campaigns, and Parliamentary Affairs Secretary.

Mismanagement of campaigns

His troubles at ODM started soon after the 2022 elections where he was openly faulted by some members for alleged mismanagement of campaigns and failing to hire party agents.

This, according to his critics, was to blame for Mr Odinga’s loss at his fifth attempt in the presidential polls.

Even then, Mr Odinga came to his defense saying that his team played their roles well but the elections were mismanaged by the electoral agency.

“We must appreciate that it is not the responsibility of candidates to protect the vote or conduct a free and fair election. That constitutional duty lies squarely with the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC)…no one should blame Azimio or our candidates for stolen votes or a fatally flawed election,” Mr Odinga said in September 2022, through his presidential campaign spokesperson Prof Makau Mutua.

Meanwhile, Mr Odinga reiterated his stand that Azimio principals are still united despite differing opinions on the National Dialogue Committee (Nadco) report which was released last year.