Azimio calls make-or-break meeting on fate of coalition

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya has called a crucial meeting on Thursday that is expected to determine the future of the coalition and its membership, amid internal wrangles over the national dialogue report and 2027 presidential flag bearer.

The coalition’s top brass has been reading from different scripts regarding the National Dialogue Committee (Nadco) report released last year—while coalition leader Raila Odinga and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka say it’s “a good beginning”, Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua, DAP-K’s Eugene Wamalwa and former President Uhuru Kenyatta have expressed their reservations.

Mr Odinga has also been engaged in a recruitment drive for his ODM party and appears to have shed off Azimio’s blue colour, a move that seems to have ruffled feathers within the coalition.

Mr Musyoka has also hit the campaign trail, noting that his 2027 presidential ambition remains unstoppable. He has also criticised Ms Karua and her team from Mt Kenya for the formation of Kamwene—an outfit meant to advocate for the issues of the region—for seeking to hinder Azimio’s objectives.

According to letters by the Azimio National Coalition Executive Council (NCEC) chairman Wycliffe Oparanya dispatched to the constituent parties for the Thursday meeting, the party notes that it is imperative for the coalition to take an audit of all its structures and organs, which includes the membership status of the constituent political parties.

“By this letter, you are hereby informed of the above ongoing exercise and requested to respond in writing to the Chairman of NCEC of your party's intention and commitment to continue as a constituent party of the coalition or indicate if any other changes may have occurred on your commitment to the same,” Mr Oparanya wrote in one of the letters the Nation is in possession of. He indicated that following the outcome of the elections, time had lapsed and there were other changes that have occurred within the political landscape.

The Azimio coalition was registered in the run-up to the August 2022 General Election with at least 26 political parties, but some of them have since joined the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition.

The Nation could not immediately establish how many parties met Mr Oparanya’s January 10 deadline for the submission of their responses.

“I will have to reach out to the secretariat to furnish me with the numbers so that I can share with you because currently I’m upcountry and we shall be heading directly to Lamu for our recruitment drive,” Mr Oparanya told the Nation yesterday.

He confirmed that the January 25 crunch meeting was still on, adding that “pertinent issues” concerning the coalition will be deliberated upon.

The meeting will be held at the Azimio headquarters located on Lang’ata South Road starting at 12.30pm, according to Mr Oparanya’s letter to the constituent parties.

“The agenda of the meeting will include an audit and a resolution on the way forward for the coalition, following the communication that will have been received by the chairman on the above subject matter,” reads the letters in part.

Some constituent members of the coalition yesterday said they will attend the meeting and air their grievances regarding “mistreatment”.

“It is unfortunate that this coalition has been turned into a Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga outfit. Members are no longer given the much attention we deserve and we will seize the opportunity to tell them our mind, including on the sharing of political parties’ funds which is a very fundamental aspect of our unity,” said a secretary-general of one of the constituent parties in the coalition.

The official pointed out that they have started smelling a rat on the sharing of parties’ funds.

“Remember this is what killed Nasa (National Super Alliance) and we wouldn’t want Azimio to repeat the same mistakes,” the official added.

The meeting comes as cracks in the coalition continues to widen after coalition’s principal Eugene Wamalwa also opposed referendum calls by Mr Odinga to implement the Nadco report, unless the cost-of-living issue is addressed.

Mr Odinga has maintained that even though the report was not conclusive, it was a good beginning and must be implemented through a referendum.

But Mr Wamalwa told Nation that it is “insensitive” to take Kenyans to a referendum that would not address their urgent need which is the high cost of living.

After abstaining from endorsing the report and declaring it an insult to the people of Kenya, Mr Wamalwa appeared to be ready to face off with his coalition’s leadership, speaking the same voice with Ms Karua who by virtue of being Mr Odinga’s running mate in last year’s polls is the Azimio’s second in command.

In a terse statement last year, Ms Karua sharply differed with Mr Odinga on the report and called for its rejection in totality.

“Unfortunately, the findings of the report confirm that the committee was formed by the unwilling, composed of the incompetent to do the unnecessary,” she charged.

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni came to the defence of Mr Kenyatta, the party leader, even as he reiterated their reservations against the Nadco report.