Kalonzo Musyoka sets 2027 presidential bid in motion

Wiper Democratic Movement will hold its first National Executive Committee meeting this year today and a key agenda will be discussions to how to extend party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s political influence beyond Ukambani ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“On Tuesday (today), God willing, the Wiper NEC will meet and give direction on the way forward to avoid misunderstandings,” Mr Musyoka said on Monday.

“We started the year by saying that ‘mapema ndio best. Tukijipanga, hatutapangwa tena. Hatupangwingwi safari hii. Sisi ndio tunawapanga’. [When we plan well in advance no one will order us around. We won’t be ordered around. We are the ones to order others around]. And we have started,” he added, borrowing heavily from President William Ruto’s 2022 campaign slogans.

Mr Musyoka maintained that no one will deter his 2027 presidential bid. He said that the Wiper party is planning to make significant inroads in Nairobi County.

Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo stated that Wiper also wants to become the dominant party in the Coast counties.

“Wiper stands a good chance of delivering at least five Members of Parliament seats in Kwale, Mombasa and Kilifi counties if we stop infighting,” Mr Maanzo said.

The Wiper NEC meeting comes at a time when Mr Musyoka’s 2027 presidential ambition has elicited mixed reactions in the Azimio coalition, which his party is part of.

Some members of Azimio, which was the main challenger of Kenya Kwanza Alliance in the 2022 election, have maintained that Raila Odinga is best suited to tackle President William Ruto in the 2027 State House race.

But Wiper insists that Mr Musyoka should contest for the presidency whether or not he has the express blessings of Mr Odinga.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti is among Mr Musyoka’s allies who have been pushing him to go for the top seat.

“We shall force you onto that seat,” the first time governor told Mr Musyoka, adding that the former vice president has what it takes to duel with President Ruto, whom she accused of misrule.

“Take your campaign to the rest of the country and leave Ukambani to us. We are going to lock it for you,” Ms Ndeti added.

The leaders spoke at the weekend at Kyangala village in Machakos County during the burial of Joshua Kitivi — one of Mr Musyoka’s allies.

The posturing by Mr Musyoka’s allies comes at a time when President Ruto’s allies in the region have intensified efforts to popularise the Head of State.

Although Mr Musyoka cemented his grip on the region in the 2022 General Election by bagging the majority of the seats in Kitui, Machakos and Makueni counties, allies of the President celebrated an emerging trend; growing defiance against the Wiper leader who took credit for all the votes the region gave to Mr Odinga.