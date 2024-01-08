Raila is Azimio's pick for 2027, says Murathe

Jubilee Vice Chairperson David Murathe has insisted that the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party is fully behind ODM leader Raila Odinga as its 2027 flagbearer, asking those seeking the same ticket to hold their horses.

In what is likely to stir the hornets’ nest within the opposition, Mr Murathe, a key ally of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, maintained that the former prime minister is the opposition outfit’s presidential candidate unless he says otherwise.

“Should he refuse, we will then consider others like [former Mombasa Governor Hassan] Joho and [Wiper party leader] Kalonzo [Musyoka],” he said.

He was speaking yesterday at a hotel in Malindi, Kilifi County, during celebrations to mark Mr Odinga’s 79th birthday.

The statement by Mr Murathe comes amid simmering tensions within the coalition, with Mr Musyoka a week ago hinting that he would contest the 2027 presidential election.

Presidential ambition

Other Azimio principals, among them Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua and her Democratic Action Party Kenya counterpart Eugene Wamalwa, have publicly opposed the National Dialogue Committee report, which has received Mr Odinga’s ringing endorsement.

Mr Musyoka said he is not ready to shelve his presidential ambition in favour of Mr Odinga for the fourth time — after doing so in 2013, 2017 and 2022 — as it would mean retiring from active politics because of his age.

The Wiper leader turned 70 on December 24 last year while Mr Odinga is now 79 years old. The two will be 73 years and 82 years respectively come the next polls.

In October last year, the ODM leader had given an indication that Azimio was ready to rally behind Mr Musyoka as its flagbearer. He, however, later retracted the statement.

In the 2022 presidential duel, the ODM leader’s age became a factor during campaigns as critics used it against him.

Endorsement

“Malaysians elected a 90-year-old to be their president because he transformed the country, so Baba [Mr Odinga] is still young,” said Mr Murathe yesterday.

Speaking at a luncheon that was part of his birthday celebrations, Mr Odinga did not directly address the endorsement but called on Azimio affiliate parties to register more members so as to strengthen the coalition.

“Our rallying call as Azimio is inawezekana (it is possible). Let’s remain hopeful that inawezekana,” he said. He was accompanied by his wife Ida and several political leaders among them Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo, and Kilifi Deputy Governor Flora Chibule.

In Nairobi, Azimio politicians condemned the tear-gassing of Kenyans who had gathered in the city centre to join in Mr Odinga’s birthday celebrations. Police disrupted the event that was being held next to the Kenya National Archives on Moi Avenue.

Mr Musyoka and National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi accused the President of “living in fear of a revolution”.