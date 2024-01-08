Raila Odinga, political power broker Jimi Wanjigi paths cross again

Once bosom friends who campaigned together ahead of the 2017 elections but parted ways ahead of the 2022 polls, the paths of political power broker Jimi Wanjigi and Azimio leader Raila Odinga appear to be crossing again.

As the saying goes, there are no permanent enemies and no permanent friends, only permanent interests in politics, and Mr Wanjigi's and Mr Odinga's interests signal another convergence of convenience.

Mr Wanjigi and Mr Odinga had a bitter falling-out in the run-up to the 2022 elections after the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader joined forces with former president Uhuru Kenyatta, forcing the businessman to join Paul Muite's Safina party.

The business magnate later declared his interest in the presidency before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) put the brakes on his bid.

Launching his presidential ambition in March 2022, his party leader Muite alluded to the possibility of Safina working with President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) if Safina formed a government.

"Since Safina shares the same vision with UDA, we will invite UDA to form the government if we win. Lakini ya Mungu ni mengi. If you (Ruto) win, invite us to form part of your government," Mr Muite said at the time.

But in an escalation of anger against President Ruto's government over the high cost of living, Mr Wanjigi has now joined hands with Mr Odinga in his pushback calls against the Kenya Kwanza regime.

“I support him (Mr Odinga) 101 percent. Street action and maandamano are embedded in our constitution and this pain must be expressed and let it be expressed in the streets, in our homes and in our churches,” Mr Wanjigi told Nation.

“We must express it because we seem to have a government that is not listening,” he said, adding that 2024 is not going to be an easy year.

“That’s the reality because over a year ago, our debt was Sh8.6 trillion, today it’s Sh11 trillion even after paying Sh2 trillion to off set that debt. That is the biggest threat to our lives and it continues to be,” argues Mr Wanjigi.

The president, he says, was very clear that the debt was taking “seven out of every 10 shillings, 70 out of every 100 shillings of our tax revenue and he has to keep increasing tax because of it.

“It is going to grind us to a halt this year because we are paying debts that we should not be paying,” explained Mr Wanjigi.

Adding, “We are paying debts that is illegal and odious to us. Let nobody fool you, we are not coming out of this as we continue that path. Kenya Kwanza is taking us to a route of bankruptcy. That pain would be felt in 2024 and so I urge my fellow Kenyans to understand that nothing short of a revolution is going to get us out of this.”

Mr Odinga had in his New Year message signalled a new year push to mobilise Kenyans to protest against government excesses, including high taxation, free education cash and corruption.

“We shall work with all people of goodwill to restore hope and faith in our nation. We are willing to build a coalition of citizens who are willing to plan, mobilise, and organise effectively to reclaim and take back our nation,” said the opposition leader.

“When that time comes, we expect all Kenyans to set aside their differences and engage in actions to restore dignity to livelihoods. The Kenya Kwanza regime has clearly become a curse upon the nation. Let us join hands and stop this regime from ruining our beloved land and our pride and dignity as citizens,” he added.

Mr Wanjigi now says that Kenyans were more than ready to face off the Ruto regime.

“You are listening to the opinions of the people. The people are suffering. You have been in power for more than a year, and the people are suffering. Know that the people are suffering and if you will not rectify this, don’t joke with the people. That’s not a threat but the truth,” Mr Wanjigi said.

He went on: “We are not rats to be trampled on, we are human beings. You cannot continue hurting the public through high taxes. Our people (Mt Kenya) are the most affected and they are the ones who put you to power.”

“That is unacceptable. This is January 2024. We must change this trend!” he said.

Mr Odinga says that the Azimio coalition has devised a plan to form a broad-based anti-tax campaign that would allow Kenyans to keep much more of their hard-earned money.