Ruto knows I’m the man to beat in 2027, Kalonzo says, launches Presidential bid

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has declared his 2027 presidential bid as he also announced plans to inherit Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga’s political base.

The former Vice-President reiterated his calls on his Ukambani backyard to rally behind him and sought to create the impression that President William Ruto is bothered by his candidature.

“I have seen it all and the Kamba nation should remain steadfast. This time round, there is nothing to stop Kalonzo from becoming the President of Kenya. Ruto is the only obstacle and he knows it. He said that he is aware Kalonzo will face him in the 2027 General Election,” Mr Musyoka said.

He was speaking at Kisiiki Primary School in Machakos County on Saturday during the homecoming party for Ndalani ward rep Francis Kitaka.

Mr Musyoka said he had demonstrated his patriotism by rallying behind Azimio’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga in the last General Election. He said that he had already secured the backing of the ODM leader’s political backyard ahead of the 2027 elections, , making reference to his recent visits to the Nyanza region.

“All Luos are saying Kalonzo 2027. Let us see if they will honour the pledge,” he said.

The State House bid declaration comes barely three months after the hotly contested August 9 General Election that consigned Mr Odinga, Mr Musyoka and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua to the opposition.

It also comes on the back of increasing restlessness in Kitui, Machakos and Makueni counties, which are Mr Musyoka’s political bedrock, amid overtures from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Although he has vehemently turned down President Ruto's advances, the Wiper leader has defended Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti and her Makueni counterpart Mutula Kilonzo Junior who have said they will work closely with the Head of State.

The overtures are understood to be one of the strategies President Ruto is using to convert the Ukambani voting bloc which, according to the updated Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission register, is home to 1.7 million voters.

A growing number of his allies has renewed efforts to rally the Kamba community behind his administration.

“The Kamba community has already exhausted its chances of occupying State House. We have already been in the political cold for a decade. We need to support the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration since we cannot afford to stay in the opposition for another 10 years,” former Kitui senator David Musila said recently.

The former ally of Mr Musyoka is among President Ruto’s allies who have been rallying around UDA chairman Johnson Muthama.