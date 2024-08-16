Ngilu now pushes Waiguru to challenge Ruto for presidency in 2027 election

A caucus of women governors has set out on a journey aimed at having a woman become a deputy president and increasing the number of women county chiefs in the 2027 General Election.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru Friday expressed willingness to go for the deputy president position even as former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu urged her to aim at the country’s top most office.

“We want to see one of the women being the President of Kenya. America is going for a woman president. And Kenyan women have what it takes to produce a president. Waiguru, since you have completed your ten years as a governor see what other bigger seat you will go for. Do not ask which one. Why not? No other person is more experienced than you. You have been a governor and cabinet secretary. And therefore you should not be scared to advance because you have what it takes,” Ms Ngilu said.

Ms Ngilu spoke during a summit on women leadership organized by G7, a caucus of women governors at the Council of Governors, at Machakos Town on Friday.

The seven are Ms Waiguru, Machakos’ Wavinya Ndeti, Cecily Mbarire (Embu), Gladys Wanga of Homa Bay, Susan Kihika of Nakuru, Kwale’s Fatuma Achani, and Meru’s Kawira Mwangaza.

“Ms Waiguru has led us well at the Council of Governors. You have worked well. You are qualified to go to another level of leadership. As women we have the capacity. After your governorship term ends, get another woman to succeed you and go for a bigger leadership position,” Ms Achani said.

Ms Waiguru stated that the vision of the G7 is to see 24 of the 47 elected governors as women in 2027, as well as more representation in Parliament and the County Assembly.

"The launch of this strategy in counties is intended to popularize it and tailor its approach to local contexts, while also discussing the implementation of robust mentorship programs to increase the number of women in leadership across the country," Ms Waiguru said in a statement.

Kajiado Woman Representative Leah Sankaire, who is a top official at the G7 advisory board, added that the women governors are aiming at the deputy president position in the 2027 General Election.

“Women governors who are serving their first term should be given an opportunity to complete their second term. Those who have completed their second term should be allowed to go for higher positions in Kenya. As Kenyan women we are saying the country is ready for a female deputy president,” she said.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s wife Ida Odinga and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka joined the push for increased representation of women in leadership. Ms Odinga said that the push should be expanded to include MPs and ward representatives while Mr Musyoka challenged women who are already in leadership to work hard saying the clamour for increased women participation in leadership will become easier when those in leadership positions deliver on their mandates.

“I do not have a problem with having even 30 women governors,” he said.

The two-day summit was part of a broader programme by the caucus of women governors to showcase Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti’s accomplishments. She took Ms Waiguru, Ms Achani and governors Mbarire, Wanga (Homa Bay), Susan Kihika (Nakuru) around some of the projects her administration has initiated in the last two years.

They laid the foundation stones to Mavoko Sub-County Hospital, a level four hospital facility, and Muindi Mbingu Speciality Hospital, a 600-bed facility, and a gender violence recovery centre coming up on the fringes of Machakos Town.

They hailed Ms Ndeti whom they said had accomplished a lot in the last two years. Ms Kihika, Ms Mbarire and Ms Waiguru singled out the Machakos Youth Service, a programme tailored to uplift the youth from the yoke of poverty.

Ms Ndeti’s administration this week concluded public participation forums on a proposed law meant to anchor the youth empowerment programme which is touted to enable young people to enrol at the county technical training institutes and acquire affordable loans to set up and expand their businesses. The governors termed the youth empowerment programme a game changer.

“Ms Ndeti has accomplished a lot in the last two years despite the fact that she took over the reins when counties are not receiving a lot of money. Machakos Youth Service leads in the list of innovative programmes which Ms Ndeti has rolled out. I shall replicate it in Nakuru because it is a game changer,” Ms Kihika said, echoing Ms Mbarire.