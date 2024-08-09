Last minute change of heart that cost Stella Lang'at a Cabinet slot

Ms Stella Soi Lang’at, whose appointment as Gender Cabinet Secretary was rejected by the National Assembly, became a casualty of a last-minute change of heart by the appointing authority and other political intrigues, according to our investigations.

An amendment to overrule her rejection by the National Assembly’s Committee on Appointment as Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary had been approved by House Speaker Moses Wetangula, only to be withdrawn under unclear circumstances.

The amendment to the report, which approved 19 CS nominees and rejected her appointment, whose effect was to salvage her nomination, was withdrawn before it could be considered by the House.

At the close of debate on the report, Mr Wetangula confirmed he had approved an amendment filed by Vihiga county woman representative Beatrice Adagala, adding it had since been withdrawn.

“I was given and I approved an amendment to the Motion by the member for Vihiga county. She has since come to the chair and told me she has no intention of prosecuting. I want her to confirm,” Mr Wetangula told members.

“I wish to withdraw the amendment that I wanted to make,” Ms Adagala said on the floor of the house when the list was unveiled.

With that development, Ms Soi’s fate was effectively sealed, notwithstanding the support she had earlier received from some members during debate of the Motion.

"I was not a member of the Appointments committee and I am therefore not qualified to speak on the rejection of Ms Langat as a CS nominee. Perhaps the members can shed more light," Ms Adagala said when we sought a comment on the matter and what could have motivated her to withdraw the proposed amendment. The response suggested the matter was a hot political potato.

A number of members initially keen on saving the nominee were talked out of the idea, we gathered.

Other MPs who had earlier spoken in support of rescuing Ms Lang’at during debate in the National Assembly included Kericho woman representative Beatrice Kemei and Homa Bay Town MP George Kaluma.

They had protested at the unfair treatment of women, citing past recommendations by the committee to reject the appointments to Cabinet of Phillis Kandie and Peninah Malonza, but who were subsequently rescued by the MPs and went to serve.

“I am so disappointed with the rejection of Stella Soi. Looking at her CV, this is a well-read lady, done a lot having risen from the position of a District Commissioner (DC). She has championed for the work of women empowerment and HIVAids,” Ms Kemei said.

“It is only that according to the committee she was not eloquent. There are other ways in which one can communicate. Is it because she was the last one to be vetted and the committee was tired and felt like she was not the best. I feel she can still be given another chance” Ms Kemei said, and added,

“What is it that we can do to save this lady? The fact that she transited from one job to another is not a yardstick to say she is not able. That is to tell us she can work in this position and many other positions,” Ms Kemei said.

“When you look at this list it consists of people who have been politicians as MPs, governors or ministers having undergone vetting except only three. You may therefore forgive those who might have appeared not well-composed before the committee,” Mr Kaluma said.

He said: “This lady Stella Soi Langat served as divisional officer and assistant county commissioner in my area. Let us not judge her on failure to define one word called femicide.”

Those conversant with the politics surrounding her rejection confided to the Nation that it dawned on the powers that be upon unveiling of the list of CS nominees, that both Mr Davis Chirchir – the Roads, Public Works and Transport CS and Ms Langat were from Bomet County, as well as the same constituency, therefore, one of them had to be dropped.

While Mr Chirchir is from Kipketii village in Kipsonoi civic ward, Ms Langat comes from Kaplong in the neighbouring Chemagel ward of Sotik constituency.

“Ms Langat was one of the three women that had been proposed for appointment to the cabinet to replace Ms Florence Bore, the former Labour and Social Protection CS. But it later emerged that she was not from Kericho but Bomet county,” said a politician conversant with the developments.

Political undercurrents ensued with leaders lobbying for a replacement in what put the President in a tricky situation in the bid to have a regional balancing in the appointment to key government positions.

“Since the President could not revoke the nomination, a plan was hatched to frustrate her candidature through parliament. You could feel the tension through how the chair handled her, that her goose was cooked,” the source stated.

But it is not the first time for CSs from the region to come from the same county as it was done during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure.

Former Cabinet Secretary for Energy Charles Keter and former Trade CS Betty Maina were both from Kericho County while Bomet did not have a CS after the removal of Mr Chirchir in a reshuffle.

"Had the President wanted her to take up the position, he would have simply rallied the MPs to back her up at the plenary after the rejection as he had intelligence information on the leaning by the Wetangula committee," a senior politician said.

Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organization (MYWO) Bomet County chapter on Thursday urged President William Ruto to consider re-nominating her for the same position.

“It is very clear that external factors, and not issues related to competence influenced the rejection of Ms Langat for the position. Here, we are talking of a woman who has risen through the ranks, held senior government positions including a Deputy County Commissioner, County Secretary and a Director at the Office of the President,” Ms Sally Kirui, the Bomet County MYWO chairperson said.

Efforts to get Ms Langat for a comment on the current turn of events bore fruits.

“It was an honour to attend the confirmation hearings before the National Assembly Committee on Appropriation,” Ms Langat wrote in her official social media page a day after the interview.

“If I am approved as the Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage, I will work hard and honestly to improve the sector. My goal is to help it reach its full potential and create job opportunities for our young people,” Ms Langat stated.