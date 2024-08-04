Enact two-thirds gender rule, Gender CS nominee Stella Soi Lang'at asks Parliament

Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary nominee, Stella Soi Lang'at, has appealed to Parliament to assist in enacting the elusive two-thirds gender rule.

Appearing before the Appointments Committee of the National Assembly for vetting on Sunday evening, Ms Lang'at said it is critical that the law is enacted to ensure equitable gender representation in elective and appointive public positions.

"I urge Parliament to help enact the two-thirds gender principle so that no gender feels under-represented in public positions," said Ms Lang'at, who will replace Ms Aisha Jumwa if appointed by President William Ruto after approval by the committee.

The committee is chaired by the Speaker of Parliament Moses Wetang'ula. Article 27(8) of the Constitution states that the State shall take legislative and other measures to implement the principle that no more than two-thirds of the members of elective or appointive bodies shall be of the same sex.

There have been several attempts to enact legislation to conform to Article 100 of the Constitution on the promotion of representation of marginalised groups - women, persons with disabilities, youth, ethnic and other minorities and marginalised communities. Parliament's failure to enact the law prompted former Chief Justice David Maraga to advise former President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve parliament.