Raila Odinga and Martha Karua

Ignored or indifferent? Martha Karua’s dilemma in Azimio’s Raila Odinga succession

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga with his 2022 running mate Martha Karua.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moses Nyamori

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Her supporters say she made an emotional connection with voters due to her stance on integrity and fight on corruption.
  • Karua was a heartbeat away from being the country’s first female deputy president, with a potential of ascending to the top seat after Raila.
  • Critics say she failed to deliver votes in her Mt Kenya backyard, including the polling station in her village.

