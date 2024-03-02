Raila Odinga

No easy options: Raila Odinga at point of no return

Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

Photo credit: File | Nairobi Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'  &  Moses Nyamori

What you need to know:

  • By banking on President William Ruto to back his bid, Mr Odinga is caught in yet another dilemma that could force him to slow down in calling out the Kenya Kwanza administration.
  • Raila's absence from the local political scene and a possible decision to go slow on the government, as he banks on its endorsement, could also create a vacuum in the opposition

  • If Mr Odinga wins the election for the AU post scheduled for February next year, that means that his first four-year term would end in 2028, just a year after the next presidential election.

