Raila Odinga's hidden card in deal for top African Union Commission job

President William Ruto and top government officials, have been quietly lobbying regional leaders to back Kenya’s bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) top job during their foreign trips, the Nation has learnt.

Insider sources aware of the behind-the-scenes deliberations between Dr Ruto, opposition leader Raila Odinga and former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, confirmed that even before Thursday’s public announcement, the shuttle diplomacy was well underway with the ongoing AU meeting in Ethiopia being the latest leg of the efforts.

However, it also emerged that President Ruto was in catch-22 in making public Kenya’s choice of candidate until he was convinced Mr Odinga would not back down.

Mr Odinga is reported to have remained non-commital, keeping his cards close to his chest and doing his own lobbying to build his voting bloc before publicly accepting to go for the top job, after Mr Obasanjo’s endorsement before the campaigns begin.

“He (President Ruto) feared making the announcement only for Mr Odinga to backtrack. The government had already deployed top officials who for months had been lobbying continental leaders secretly after the Ruto-Raila deal,” said an official of Mr Odinga’s Azimio coalition, who spoke in confidence.

Another MP disclosed: “The president has guaranteed his government will shoulder the budget and that’s why Mr Odinga was adamant that he will only go public about the job hunt after his fears are addressed.”

But even as Kenya position’s herself to represent the Eastern region bloc, since the AUC chairperson job is rotational, it is reported that there is a candidate from South Sudan eyeing the post with Nigeria having also expressed interest.

The Commission is the AU’s Secretariat involved in the day-to-day running of the continental body and the chairman is the most powerful bureaucrat.

On the government side, the Nation has reliably learnt that a committee comprising Cabinet Secretaries and other senior government officials have been tasked to lobby regional leaders on behalf of the President and Mr Odinga, as it was part of the Mombasa truce pact brokered by Mr Obasanjo with the blessings of the AUC chairperson Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat.

The AU is said to have asked Mr Obasanjo to mediate between the two protagonists, following the anti-government protests witnessed last year resulting in deaths, injures, arrests and destruction of properties.

In a surprise turn of events, following the secret Mombasa meeting last year, it is reported that one of the deals was the AU job, where Kenya was to front Mr Odinga, after losing to Mr Faki in 2017 when former Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed contested garnering 25 votes against his 28.

This deal was in addition to the formation of the National Dialogue Committee (Nadco) to iron out the contentious issues, including push for electoral justice after the disputed 2022 presidential polls.

Highly placed sources within government confided in the Nation, that Prime Cabinet Secretary and CS for Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Musalia Mudavadi is leading the team rooting for Mr Odinga’s bid.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga with former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo in Nairobi on February 15, 2024 when he formally declared interest in the African Union Commission chairmanship. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Although, Nairobi has not officially named Mr Odinga as the candidate, Mr Mudavadi hinted last month while in Bondo- Mr Odinga’s backyard that there was something special in the offing for his people.

“I want you to look at me, very soon we will surprise you with good and present news. Mark this date and place where I have said this. Let me not delve into it much,” said Mr Mudavadi, during the opening of the Anglican Church of Kenya Synod offices in Bondo.

And yesterday while peaking in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia at the end of the 44th session of the AU Executive Council of Foreign Affairs Ministers, Mr Mudavadi took the opportunity to lobby for East Africa to support its own. He argued it is time for the Eastern Africa’s turn to field the next AUC chair.

“Eastern Africa is next in line for the AU leadership under the AU’s election rules adopted as part of the AU institutional reforms. The Central, Southern and Western Africa regions have had their share since 2002, so it is now time for the Eastern and Northern Africa regions,” he said.

“Under the rotational rules, Eastern Africa has the first opportunity when the term of the Mr Faki ends this year and elections for his successor are due early next year.

The AU election rules introduced in 2018 seek to promote principles of regional rotation, interregional rotation, gender and merit in the election of the AU chair and commissioners.

This agenda will be on the table during the two-day AU summit of African Heads of State and government this weekend.

President Ruto who is expected to lobby his colleagues to back Mr Odinga’s bid, is scheduled to jet out of the country today afternoon for Addis Ababa, according to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed.

“The Head of State will also participate in a mini-East African Community Summit focusing on the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo and other regional concerns. Additionally, he will hold meetings with fellow Heads of State, heads of international agencies, and business leaders,” said Mr Mohammed.

The side meeting will provide a good opportunity to discuss Mr Odinga’s bid, after Ruto met Mr Obasanjo just hours after his meeting with the former premier at his Karen residence on Thursday.

The Nation has established that ODM deputy party leader and former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, has been proposed as one of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition summit members who will join the team on the mission to sell Mr Odinga’s candidature in the continent.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is also expected to join the team, along with others nominated from the opposition, having undertaken similar roles in the past.

Yesterday, Azimio principals led by Mr Musyoka backed Mr Odinga’s bid, indicating their parallel plan to lobby for the former premier through their individual networks in the region.

ODM presidential candidate Raila Odinga (right), his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka (left) and AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat (second from right) at Capitol Hill Square in Nairobi on July 19, 2017. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Mr Musyoka who is a seasoned diplomat – having served as the country’s Foreign Affairs and Vice President – said Mr Odinga’s candidature is likely to attract “overwhelming support” from all corners of the continent because of his broad appeal and international name recognition.

Mr Musyoka announced the endorsement during a press conference in Nairobi, where he was flanked by Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) party boss Eugene Wamalwa, 2022 presidential candidate George Wajackoyah, Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe and Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni.

“From the onset, Mr Odinga has played a crucial and selfless role in the democratisation of our nation. His sacrifices towards achieving socio-economic development, inclusivity, and stability of our Republic are well documented. These are qualities that we believe are needed for the next chairperson of the AU Commission,” said Mr Musyoka.

Mr Odinga, he said, has a long standing history of commitment to Pan-Africanism.

The opposition coalition luminaries described Mr Odinga as having an unparalleled track record of leadership in promoting democratic principles, human rights and good governance..

The coalition said that it was the turn for the East African Community to head the commission while rallying the region to forge a united front in backing Mr Odinga as the sole candidate for the job.

He said: “We are confident that Mr Odinga’s candidature will garner overwhelming support from all corners of our continent. His broad appeal and international name recognition as a statesman, committed to Africa’s progress, makes him the right and best candidate for the job.”

Further, a close ally of Mr Odinga revealed that the opposition leader was assured he stood a good chance of winning the seat, after the initial behind-the-scenes lobbying.

“The president assured Mr Odinga that he has been strategising and laying the ground for his candidature. He said he has reached out to some of his colleagues who assured him that Kenya was ripe to field a candidate for the seat,” said the MP, adding that Mr Odinga has also secretly reached out to his regional friends to solidify his support.

He noted that Mr Odinga on Thursday exuded confidence to win the seat, because he has also done his homework, mainly banking on his tenure as the Africa envoy on infrastructure.

“Leaders of the continent have reached out to Mr Odinga and assured him of their vote. Baba will remain a loyal ODM member and official, no law bars him from engaging in active politics, even though his hands will be full as he occupies the Addis Ababa office,” said Senator Minority Leader Senator Stewart Madzayo, who also served at the Pan African Parliament.

He continued: “If he changes his mind and decides to run for office in 2027, we shall be ready to receive and accept him. He is still, the best presidential candidate to lead this country.”

Hours after he made public his intent, Mr Odinga is reported to have engaged his allies, insisting his move is well calculated.

A close ally of Mr Odinga who spoke on condition of anonymity, indicated that the government has guaranteed to set aside a budget to support the shuttle diplomacy across the continent.

“President Ruto is determined to ensure Mr Odinga wins this seat. He is a towering figure, which comes in handy in rallying support of Heads of States and Government and gives him an upper hand to sell in the continent,” said a Nyanza legislator, who is a confidant of Mr Odinga.

ODM Secretary General and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna says that this latest assignment, if Mr Odinga is elected, will only add to his many jobs.

He maintains that Mr Odinga has proven he can multi-task as demonstrated during his past job as High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa, as he continued discharging his opposition role.

“Raila will not retire from active politics after announcing his bid for the AUC chairperson job. In his past gig, he demonstrated he can multitask as opposition leader,” said Mr Sifuna, affirming that Mr Odinga will not be hanging his political boots soon.

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli has also endorsed Mr Odinga’s candidature, saying it will give workers’ leverage to address their grievances.

“This is a big seat. It is a seat that must be voted for by all the 54 countries. I know Raila has many friends in Africa. President Ruto also has many friends in Africa and beyond, within the short time he has been in office,” noted Mr Atwoli.