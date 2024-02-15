Obasanjo: How I brokered Ruto-Raila talks deal

Former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday revealed how he brokered dialogue between President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s camps that ended weeks of anti-government protests.

Flanked by Mr Odinga, Mr Obasanjo who also vouched for the ODM leader to be the African Union Commission chair next year, said he brokered the deal in Mombasa in July last year.

Speaking moments before he met president Ruto, Mr Obasanjo said he was glad that the committee – National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) had done a good job.

“Not too long ago I was here with President Ruto and Raila and we went to Mombasa and the outcome of that exercise was five members each from the two parties to form a committee,” Mr Obasanjo said, referring to the NADCO team.

The team was co-chaired by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka for Mr Odinga’s side and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah for president Ruto’s side.

Other members were; Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, former senator Hassan Omar and Bungoma woman representative Catherine Wambilianga for Kenya Kwanza while Azimio had National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa, Nyamira senator Okong’o Omogeni and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi.

Yesterday, Mr Obasanjo said he had been briefed that the team had done a commendable job.

“I understand the committee has done impressive work. We believe when you put out a fire you must be able to turn it over so that it is contained,” Mr Obasanjo said.

Even as Mr Obasanjo celebrates the work of the committee, there are already challenges in the dialogue deliberations implementation, with a section of Kenya Kwanza legislators revealing a scheme to use the report as a bait to blackmail Mr Odinga into backing some of the controversial government policies, including the Housing Levy.

Nation understands that the President’s allies are seeking to ride on the recent High Court ruling that directed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel to ignore the NADCO report and proceed with hiring of the electoral commissioners to frustrate Mr Odinga’s demands for the involvement of Azimio la Umoja in the exercise.

President Ruto had, however, backed the report and urged legislators to approve it, while Mr Odinga described it as a good beginning, even as some of his coalition principals rejected it in total.

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua led an onslaught against the report, with Mr Wamalwa who was a member of the committee that birthed it also refusing to endorse it, citing failure to address the issue of the high cost of living.

Mr Obasanjo’s revelations about brokering the Ruto-Raila deal came months after Mr Odinga confirmed his involvement in the deal.

The deal followed weeks of chaotic anti-state protests that led to loss of lives, injuries and destruction of property.

Mr Odinga’s camp noted that it would seek legal redress at The Hague based International Criminals Court (ICC).