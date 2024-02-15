Obasanjo meets Ruto hours after endorsing Raila for AU job

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo today met with President William Ruto just hours after endorsing Azimio leader Raila Odinga for the African Union Commission chairmanship.

Mr Obasanjo said it is the right time for a person from Eastern Africa to head the AU Commission and that he believes Mr Odinga will be a viable candidate.

“We believe people who have held positions of head of government as Prime Minister or President will be the right people at this particular time to hold the AUC position,” Mr Obasanjo said.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo plant a tree while President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua look on on February 15 2024.

While the backing of the Kenyan government is instrumental, the Nation has established that Mr Odinga was also keen to first explore the prospects of his bid hence the decision to reach out to other member States of the AU.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga with former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo in Nairobi on February 15, 2024 when he formally declared interest in the African Union Commission chairmanship. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group