The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has backed the candidature of Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga for the African Union (AU) Commission chairmanship.





Atwoli: I support Raila's quest for top AU job

Mr Atwoli pointed out that his ascend to the AU top job will solidify Kenya’s stature at the continental and global levels as well as attract both direct and indirect investments locally.

“Among others, the position will be very useful for the country in terms of funding Kenya’s programs and development of infrastructure,” he said during a press briefing in Kisumu on Friday.

As the President of the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU), Mr Atwoli said he will get an easy time to walk into his office and strengthen the continental labour movement.

With President William Ruto’s backing, Mr Atwoli noted that the move places the ODM leader in a much better position to succeed Chad’s Moussa Faki Mahamat whose term is ending in February.

“We know his capability and he has influential friends, some of whom are sitting presidents. This will make it difficult for anyone to contest against him,” he said.

While noting that the role at the helm AU does not deter Mr Odinga from engaging in local politics after the expiry of his term, he called on his supporters to embrace the change.

“Unless someone is selfish, weak and doesn't know how to survive without Mr Odinga, the AU top job is far much better than doing local politics which he has done for so many years,” he said.

Mr Atwoli who is serving his third term as OATUU President noted that Mr Odinga’s stature and experience places him in a better position to tackle the problems bedeviling Africa and the world.

“The conflicts in DRC, Somalia, Ethiopia and the military coups in West Africa need someone with resolute leadership who can work closely with the international community to bring peace and tranquility,” he said.

Mr Atwoli who supported the Azimio leader for his fifth stab at the presidency in the run-up to the 2022 General Election has been supporting President Ruto’s government.

Despite his shift, Mr Atwoli said he recognises Mr Odinga's capability to lead the continent and ensure unity of purpose.

Having previously served as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure, the former Prime Minister while declaring his interest said he is ready to serve the position of AU chairman.



