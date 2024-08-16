Revealed: Ruto re-launched Uhuru-era projects in Kisii

Most of the projects President William Ruto commissioned during his three-day tour of Gusii County were initiated by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

An analysis by the Nation shows that the projects the President commissioned were started long before he took office and were at various stages of take-off or completion.

During his visit, President Ruto commissioned the construction of a cancer hospital in Kisii Town, noting that once completed, the facility would be a game changer in the provision of critical care to patients.

The project was funded by a loan from Saudi Arabia secured by his predecessor, Mr Kenyatta, to build four such facilities in the country.

When Mr Kenyatta visited Kisii in 2019, he said: "The increase in cancer cases is a major concern. My government has mobilised resources to build four cancer centres of excellence in the country. I am happy to report that Kisii will be the first beneficiary of this initiative."

A report by the Auditor General indicates that all processes for the project have been completed and that Kenya has indeed received the loan for the Kisii Cancer Centre.

"The project was to be financed through a loan, the agreements of which were signed on June 3, 2015 between the Republic of Kenya (borrower) and the Arab Bank of Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) in the amount of USD 10,000,000 or Sh1 billion at the then prevailing exchange rate, and on April 12, 2017 between the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and the Republic of Kenya in the amount of 37,500,000 Saudi Riyals or Sh1 billion at the then prevailing exchange rate," reads the Auditor General's report on the 2022/2023 national government.

In addition: “The borrower was expected to provide additional funding of USD 2, 800,000 or Sh280,000,000 at the prevailing exchange rate at the time, bringing the total estimated project cost to Sh2, 280,000,000. The project duration was six years from August 10, 2016 to August 10, 2022. However, as at June 2023, construction had not commenced and total loan disbursed since the inception of the project has also not been disclosed.”

And when President Ruto spoke in Kisii this week, he said: “As you know, this project has been pending for some time but I visited Saudia last year and agreed with them to combine their support with the support of BADEA and our government to build a cancer Centre of excellence here in Kisii.”

In Nyamira, President Ruto launched the upgrading to bitumen standards and maintenance of Eronge road (D209) which is a key infrastructure in Borabu Constituency.

However, the same road was launched during Kenyatta’s administration by then Roads Cabinet Secretary James Macharia who was accompanied by his then Interior counterpart Fred Matiang’i. But work had not been completed.

Dr Ruto also launched the Sirare-Kisii-Ahero Road, whose construction started during Mr Kenyatta’s reign.

The road has notable landmarks including an interchange on the outskirts of Kisii Town, the first one of its kind in the region.

The project is funded by the African Development Fund (ADB), the European Union and the Kenyan government, and is crucial in regional trade corridors in East Africa.

The road was 90 percent complete by the time President Kenyatta handed power to Dr Ruto and only a kilometre of it had remained, between the Junction area and Daraja Mbili market.

Also, sixteen years ago, former North Mugirango/Borabu MP Wilfred Ombui made a proposal to the Government of Kuwait seeking funds to improve the school's infrastructure in his constituency.

The proposal was granted Sh.1.4 billion, as amends were made to benefit 47 secondary and 21 primary schools spread across Nyamira County.

The constituency was split into North Mugirango and Borabu and Mr Ombui unsuccessfully contested the former in 2013, a scenario that clogged pursuit of the Kuwait funding.

Recently, all procedures pertaining to the funding were finalized, paving the way for the upgrading of facilities in the benefitting schools.

During President Ruto’s visit to Gusii region this week, he laid the foundation stone for the construction of a dormitory at Kiabonyoru High School in North Mugirango Constituency.

His predecessor, Mr Kenyatta, was instrumental in making follow-ups and pushing for the Kuwait-funded Development of Schools in Nyamira County Project to materialize.

"We are upgrading facilities in 68 schools in Borabu, North Mugirango, West Mugirango and Kitutu Masaba Constituencies in Nyamira County to increase student enrolment and boost learning,” Dr Ruto said.

He added: “We will build 183 new classrooms, dormitories and dining halls in 47 secondary and 21 primary schools.”