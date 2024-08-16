You are delusional, UDA founder chairman Joe Khalende tells Malala after ousting rant

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Founders Association has dismissed as delusional a statement by the party's ousted General Secretary Clephas Malala and vowed to push for his removal from the party's membership roll.

The association, led by Joe Khalende, said in a statement that Mr Malala's claims that he was still the party's General Secretary were delusional.

"The UDA Founders Association reiterates its unwavering support for the changes made in the party with the appointment of Hassan Omar as interim General Secretary and advises Malalah to stop the delusional mindset of looking at life through a rear-view mirror," Mr Khalende said in a statement.

This comes hours after Mr Malala claimed his removal was unwarranted and linked to plans to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The association said Mr Malala's statement confirmed its worst fears that he was in cahoots with detractors to sabotage the party from within.

As Mr Malala pushes to challenge his removal, the association has warned party officials against engaging with him.

"We also take great exception to his illegal use of party stationery and logo to make statements to the media. We take this early opportunity to caution members of staff against engaging or transacting any business with Mr Malala."

Mr Khalende alleged that under Mr Malala's leadership, the party was characterised by political hooliganism and mismanagement of party resources.

The association has further stated that his revelation of being close to Mr Gachagua has exposed his covert side of working overtime to sabotage the agenda of the party's leader, President William Ruto.

Mr Malala's allegations against party chairman Cecil Mbarire and National Assembly majority leader Kimani Ichung'wa that the duo were plotting to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua were also dismissed.

“The Founders and millions of Party members will not allow the peace and tranquillity enjoyed at the party to be soiled by self-seeking political losers. UDA

Founders Association has consistently questioned Malala’s temperament, leadership gait, sense of judgement and loyalty.”

The association has also vowed to seek Mr Malala's expulsion from the party through the party's internal dispute resolution committee, among other remedial and consequential measures.