Hassan Omar: This is my reform agenda for UDA

New United Democratic Alliance (UDA) General Secretary Hassan Omar has said his first task will be to unite rival factions within the party and build the party from the grassroots.

Mr Omar, who was speaking after meeting founding members of the UDA at party headquarters, said the party had experienced rival groups and his task was to ensure the party spoke to the people with one voice.

"In terms of hostilities in the party, we are going to look at a collaborative approach and create a forum where the concerns of the membership are heard and acted upon. We do not want to be in a situation where members go out to vent their problems but we have the party mechanisms where we can hear their problems and find ways to resolve them," said Omar.

Secretary General - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Hassan Omar addresses the media joined by the party's County coordinators at the party Headquarters along Ngong Road on August 13, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation

The new secretary general has also said that the entry into the party of Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's Amani National Congress (ANC) requires a new way of working with new party members.

“The ANC party has already passed a resolution to dissolve the party and join UDA. This will be the first assignment and my focus will be on building a broad-based approach in this party and others that are in the process of taking similar approaches so that we can be able to unite the government,” he added.

To strengthen the party, Mr Omar also said he plans to hold a series of meetings with different factions of the party, both in the party and at the grassroots.

On Tuesday, August 13, he held a meeting with the UDA County Coordinators Caucus led by Dr Kaberia Kubai. The coordinators supported the broad-based initiative by President Ruto insisting that the move will strengthen the party at the grassroots.

“We believe this will not only stabilize the country, but unify the Nation towards shared prosperity by ensuring a cohesive environment that allows the Government to work. We are optimistic that the members from other political formations included in Government will help the President deliver to Kenyans,” Dr kubai said.

The county coordinators also said that unlike the former secretary general, Mr Omar is an insider of the party who has a deeper understanding of the tenets of the party.

"We have full confidence in Senator Omar as he is not only a founder member of the party but has also served us ably as deputy leader of the UDA party. He is therefore an insider in this family. We want to assure our General Secretary of our unwavering support as he takes this party forward. We encourage him to revive all the pending party programs and drive the party forward,” Dr Kubai added.

The comments come at a time when the ruling party is embroiled in infighting, with deputy president Rigathi Gachagua recently accusing party officials of taking decisions without consultation. This included the sacking of former secretary general Cleopas Malala.

A section of UDA MPs and members have also expressed their displeasure with the broad-based government.

Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku in an interview on Inooro TV on Monday, August 12, said the move to bring onboard Mr Odinga’s allies into the cabinet has elicited negative feelings.

"The president giving 30 per cent of the government to those who fought him has created negative feelings in the Mt Kenya region... We are not amused, certainly not. If a little more pressure is put on him, he might increase the percentage to 50 or maybe more," said Mr Ruku.

Others including Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara and former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri have said that the Mt Kenya region “must not sleep with both eyes closed,” going by the recent events.

However, during his visit to Kisii County on August 12, President Ruto appeared to soften the tone of those grumbling about the inclusion of Mr Odinga's allies in the Cabinet.