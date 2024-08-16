Malala: I was ousted for opposing Gachagua’s impeachment

Ousted United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala now claims that his troubles in the party started after he opposed a plot by some top officials to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Mr Malala on Thursday sought to set the records straight on the intrigues that preceded his unceremonious sacking on August 2, following days of chaos and drama at the party’s headquarters.

He directly linked UDA national chairperson Cecil Mbarire, who is also the Embu Governor and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah to his removal from the plum position. He also linked the two to the alleged impeachment plot against Mr Gachagua.

He, however, could not provide evidence to show that the two politicians were the ones, who orchestrated his firing, and were behind the alleged scheme to remove Mr Gachagua from office.

Nation contacted both Mr Ichung’wah and Ms Mbarire over the claims against them, but there was no response by the time of going to press. Mr Ichung’wah is said to be out of the country.

In a press conference in Nairobi, Mr Malala said the climax of his removal was his opposition to the plot to impeach Mr Gachagua. He claimed that he was seen as a stumbling block to the planners of the ouster motion against the second-in-command.

“My ouster had nothing to do with incompetence or my inability to run the UDA party but was a well-choreographed script intended to climax with the impeachment of Deputy President Riagthi Gachagua,” Mr Malala said.

“I was effectively profiled and labelled an obstacle towards their evil plot and conspiracy to have Gachagua impeached.”

He said his close working relationship with the DP angered some of the party officials, who he said went to the extent of trying to pit him against Mr Gahagua. He said the scheme, however, failed since Mr Gachagua ‘trusted’ him.

Mr Gachagua in a recent interview castigated the party over how it kicked out Mr Malala from office.

"No one consulted me on the ouster of Cleophas Malala. They evicted him at 5am. That is not how a ruling party should be behaving. As a party deputy leader, I wanted to attend but by 6am I was told by my people that the meeting was over," Mr Gachagua said.

Further, Mr Malala claimed that the politicians behind the plan to impeach Mr Gachagua are interested in playing a bigger role in the 2027 elections, and wanted Mr Gachagua out of their way ahead of the next General Elections.

“This backward politics must be called out because if left to fester, it threatens the stability, popularity, and the very existence of the UDA party, which the party leader William Ruto, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua and myself have worked tirelessly to build.”

The former Cabinet Secretary without portfolio has also advised the deputy president to be on the lookout, and that the plotters of his removal are not yet done.

“While at this, I wish to offer my voluntary advice to the deputy president and deputy party leader Rigathi Gachagua; that he should not be deceived into letting down his guard regarding the issue of his impeachment. I am putting it to him that the coup plotters are not yet done.”

While Mr Malala promised to disclose a dossier of 18 evidence-backed accusations against the top officials, he also wants them out for interring with the party leadership and activities.

“My next disclosure will also reveal attempts by the two coup plotters and their accomplices, to intentionally and consistently run down and kill the UDA party through stalling of key party activities meant to popularize and expand the party.”

Mr Malala has equally challenged his removal from the party by forwarding the petition to the party’s Internal Disputes Resolution Committee (IDRC) for adjudication and justice.

He has alleged that he is still the ruling party’s secretary-general, and he would only consider the determination from IDRC.

“Let there be no doubt that until the issues I have elucidated above are adjudicated upon and settled fairly, amicably, and conclusively by the relevant organs, I remain the lawful Secretary General of the United Democratic Alliance Party, UDA.”

His claim of party secretary-general position comes even after the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) confirmed Mr Omar as the party interim secretary-general.

“The contents of the letter that replaces Hon. Cleophas Malala with Hon Hassan Omar as Secretary General is duly noted. It also noted that the party invoked provisions of Article 38 and Article 8(1)(23) of the UDA Party Constitution that accord NEC such powers to make changes concerning interim party officials,” Registrar of Political Parties Ms Ann Nderitu said early this month.

“Under Section 20 of the Political Parties Act, 2011 the party is guided to publish the change of the official in at least one daily newspaper having nationwide circulation and in the official party website and notify the office for further processing,” Ms Nderitu’s statement said.

Additionally, Mr Malala has said that his loyalty to the party will not be changed by the ongoing circumstances and that he will be vying for the same position when the party calls for election for various positions.

This developing narrative from Mr Malala comes a week after Mr Gachagua alleged that the changes in the party were done hurriedly without being involved.