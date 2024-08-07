Jostling for ODM slots intensifies as Wanga gets major boost

Women lawmakers allied to ODM have called on the party leadership to reserve one of the deputy party leader positions to a woman amid intense lobbying for vacant positions.

The politicians, who declared their support for Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, said all senior party positions have been occupied by men.

The seven lawmakers led by Kisumu West MP Rosa Buyu said it was time the party considered Governor Wanga to take up one of the slots left vacant after the nomination of former governors Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya to the Cabinet.

Mr Oparanya and Mr Hassan served as ODM deputy party leaders.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, August 6, the lawmakers pointed out Ms Wanga’s exceptional leadership qualities and deserves a seat as one of the senior leaders in the party.

“The woman we are putting forward for consideration in one of the positions in the party is Gladys Wanga. She has proven from the time she was the chairperson of the Finance and Planning committee and now Homa Bay governor that she can deliver,” Ms Buyu said.

“She has also done well as the chairperson of ODM in Homa Bay and it is only fair that she should be considered for a higher position now in the party,” she added.

Busia woman representative Catherine Omanyo urged ODM party leader Raila Odinga to listen to the plight of women, who she said have been instrumental in running the party.

“We are just asking for one slot and we know that ‘Baba’ will listen to us,” Ms Omanyo said.

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda said the party structure in both the Azimio Coalition and ODM had long been a "boys' club", so this time they wanted a change now that there were vacancies.

“We want women in top leadership in our parties. I hope going forward, we will not have to hold a press conference to ask for a position, it should just be automatic,” Ms Lesuuda said.

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko decried that top decision-making organs in ODM do not have a woman representative, saying it is time to have Ms Wanga in one of the vacant positions.

“Both the Central Management Committee and National Executive Council (NEC) do not have a woman. We want to see women represented in these organs."

Other frontrunners for the deputy party leader positions are Governors Simba Arati (Kisii), Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa) and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

Other positions up for grabs are ODM National Chairman and Political Affairs Secretary previously held by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary nominee John Mbadi and his Energy counterpart Opiyo Wandayi, respectively.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ and Migori Senator Eddie Oketch have all declared interest in the chairmanship. Both Mr Kajwang’ and Mr Oketch said the party needs youthful leaders so as to tap into the support of the youths.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said there is no cause for alarm as all the vacant positions will be filled competitively.

Mr Sifuna said all the people belonging to the party have a right to claim the vacant positions which he said will be filled competitively.

“We will continue to consult and we will agree on who gets the positions to the satisfaction of everyone,” Mr Sifuna said.

In the parliamentary leadership, Azmio coalition parties have endorsed the new changes where Junet Mohamed is now officially posed to be the minority leader while Suna North Millie Odhiambo will be the new Minority Whip.

Mr Sifuna said the meeting was attended by representatives of all coalition partners and they endorsed the changes.

Contrary to reports that there were cracks in the coalition over the changes, he said the Wiper Party gladly accepted the changes.

“The deputy minority leader Robert Mbui and Kitui senator Enock Wambua from Wiper attended the meeting and the changes were accepted. So ignore the rumours about cracks and disagreements in Azimio,” Mr Sifuna.

“Azimio is united and we will continue to discharge our mandate in parliament. I see a bright future in Azimio and we will continue to work together,” he added.

Mr Mohamed will now take over the minority position following the nomination of Opiyo Wandayi as the Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum while Ms Odhimabo will take over from Mr Junet.

Separately, a meeting between Mr Odinga and politicians from the Gusii held in Nairobi failed to reach a consensus over the sharing of positions in ODM.

Mr Odinga is reported to have told the leaders to be mindful of the delicate regional balancing act. This was in response to their concerns that the region was being overlooked in the distribution of cabinet and parliamentary leadership positions.