Disquiet in Raila's ODM party as leaders fight for top seats

A major row is looming in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) amid disquiet among party delegates over the regional distribution of leadership positions in the opposition outfit.

Delegates have called for the equitable sharing of the seats among all regions in line with ODM’s image as a national party. The calls come after the seats fell vacant following the nomination of its top leaders to Cabinet.

A section of leaders from Gusii region last week met in Nairobi in the wake of the appointments and reportedly wrote a protest letter to Mr Odinga pointing out that the community had been sidelined.

Among the leaders were Kisii Governor Simba Arati, Nyamira Senator Okong’o O’mogeni, National Assembly representatives Clive Gisairo (Kitutu Masaba), Patrick Osero (Borabu), Irene Mayaka (nominated), Anthony Kibagendi (Kitutu Chache South), and Obadiah Barongo (Bomachoge Borabu), as well as ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire.

Mr Kibagendi and Nyaribari Masaba MP Daniel Manduku had expressed an interest in the National Assembly minority leaders seat, which has since been filled up. The ODM leaders who were nominated to Cabinet were deputy party leaders Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho alongside Secretary of Political Affairs Opiyo Wandayi and National Chairman John Mbadi.

The quartet have since resigned from their positions with the parliamentary vetting of all the Cabinet nominees having concluded last Sunday evening.

The party has since named Suna East MP Junet Mohamed (Migori County) as the National Assembly Minority Leader while Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo (Homa Bay County) has replaced Mr Mohammed as the National Assembly Minority Whip. Governor Arati alongside his counterparts Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) and Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa) were also said to be eyeing top party positions.

On Sunday, at least 21 ODM county chairpersons endorsed Mr Arati for the deputy party leader position. Speaking at Itibo Resort in Kisii, they said they had listened to Mr Arati and confirmed that he had a clear vision for the party.

“We have reached a consensus on the direction that our party needs to take. We endorse Governor Arati for the deputy party leader position,” said Narok County Chairman Kaza Roho Torome. Mr Torome who also chairs the council of Rift Valley ODM party chairmen, urged party leader Raila Odinga, to see to it that Mr Arati, a “party loyalist”, becomes one of his two deputies.

“Our aim as a party is to take power in future elections. Therefore, we must look for leaders who have the interest of the party at heart. We agree with [Mr Arati’s] vision of uniting the country,” said ODm West Pokot County Chairman Joseph Akole.

“As county chairmen, we are concerned about the future of our party and see Mr Arati as the most fit for the deputy party leader seat,” said Mr Paul Akeyo, who chairs the council of Nyanza ODM county chairpersons.





Trans Nzoia ODM Women’s League chair Dorothy Aduba said Mr Arati’s unwavering loyalty to the party was testament to the fact that he is a dependable footsoldier and deserving of a senior party position.





“As Trans Nzoia ODM Women League, we have decided that it is Mr Arati,” she said, supported by her Uasin Gishu counterpart Magdalene Dek.





Nakuru County Chairperson Benard Miruku cited Mr Arati’s youthfulness as an advantage, with his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart John Chebii adding “charisma that enables him to identify with both Gen Zs and the old guards of the party” to the list of the governor’s attributes.





Addressing journalists last Friday, the Nyanza and Western ODM Youth League members led by Kakamega County Chairperson Vincent Mumia also endorsed Mr Arati, whom they said, had stood with the ODM party through thick and thin since his days asthe Dagoreti North MP and currently as governor.